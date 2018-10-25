Huge opportunity for Chadron State’s volleyball playoff push this weekend

The Chadron State College volleyball team travels to face its rivals this weekend, the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers in Rapid City, S.D., on Friday, and the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets in Spearfish, S.D., on Saturday.

Last weekend, the Eagles fell to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in four sets and Colorado School of Mines in three sets to finish their home schedule.

Earlier this season, Chadron State defeated Black Hills State in three sets and South Dakota School of Mines in four sets at the Chicoine Center on homecoming weekend.

The Hardrockers are 4-20 overall and 1-14 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, with the lone conference win coming against Westminster.

Dana Thomson leads South Dakota School of Mines and the conference with 357 kills, an average of 4.2 per set. Hannah Stevenson leads the team with 56 blocks, followed by Breidt with 45.

Tana Dahlberg has 375 digs on the year and Shyann Bastian has 526 assists, both marks leading the Hardrockers.

South Dakota Mines is second in the conference as a team with 1418 digs, but is ranked 15th out of 16 teams in hit percentage, assists and kills.

The Yellow Jackets post a 7-15 record and are 4-11 in the conference. The Eagles and Yellow Jackets share conference victories against Western Colorado, South Dakota School of Mines, Colorado State University-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands.

Jadie DeLange and Sierra Stugelmeyer pace Black Hills State with 148 and 140 kills respectively. Makayla Bell has recorded 53 blocks on the season, an average of .98 blocks a set, followed by Stugelmeyer and Carisa Becerra with 51.

Setter Laurel Lech has 606 assists on the year and Valerie Blake leads the Yellow Jackets with 260 digs while Lech has 208.

Black Hills State ranks in the bottom half of every conference statistical category except blocks, in which they rank sixth with 147.

First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday and 6 p.m., on Saturday.