Huge Husker rally falls short in 12-9 loss to rival Creighton

The Nebraska baseball team (17-22) trailed Creighton 10-1 after the top of the fifth and battled back before ultimately falling to the Bluejays by a 12-9 margin at Hawks Field on Tuesday night.

Scott Schreiber and Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska’s first two hitters in the lineup, each had a home run and combined to go 5-for-8 to lead the Husker offense. Schreiber drove in four runs as part of a 3-for-5 performance. Wilkening went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Bluejays scored two runs in the top of the first to build an early advantage. The Huskers answered with one run in the bottom of the second to cut the score to 2-1. NU loaded the bases with one out as Gunner Hellstrom and Luis Alvarado each walked and Jaxon Hallmark singled. Zac Repinski’s groundout scored one run before an inning-ending strikeout.

The Bluejays scored one run in the third and one run in the fourth before putting up six runs in the top of the fifth. Repinski singled in the leadoff spot, but was thrown out at second on the play. Mojo Hagge and Schreiber hit back-to-back singles before Wilkening blasted his sixth home run of the season to drive them in.

Creighton responded with one run in the sixth inning, but NU scored three runs in the seventh to trim the lead to 11-7. Repinski and Hagge each reached base before Schreiber’s RBI single brought them both in.

Nebraska scored two more runs in the eighth to cut the Bluejay lead to 11-9. Schreiber smashed his team-high 14th home run of the season, a two-run shot, during the eighth frame. Creighton added one insurance run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Huskers return to action on Thursday at Hawks Field when they host the first of a three-game series against Nevada.