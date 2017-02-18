Huge Fire Destroys Downtown Hastings Transmission Shop

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a downtown Hastings building housing a transmission shop.

The Hastings Tribune reports () that the fire broke out Friday morning at BG&S Transmissions. Tim Dedrick and his son, Jeff, tell the newspaper they were on break when the fire started. They believe it was caused by a transmission flushing machine hooked to a vehicle on a lift in one of the bays.

The pair tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, but the flames quickly grew out of control, engulfed the vehicle and spread to the building’s ceiling.

Firefighters briefly evacuated some nearby businesses, including the Hastings Tribune. No injuries were reported.

Six vehicles parked near the building and a few inside also were destroyed.