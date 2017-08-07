How Many People Are Coming To Alliance For the Eclipse…Preparations

The August 21st Total Solar Eclipse is on everyone’s mind in the state of Nebraska, especially in Western Nebraska. Alliance Vistors Bureau Director Kevin Howard, and Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Director Becci Thomas weigh in on just how many people will be in Alliance, and some of the preparations the City of Alliance is doing. You can listen to the full audio below from the final Solar Eclipse Committee meeting on August 2nd.
Comments
Scott Bolinger says
there is a lot of promotions and people renting out tent space or rv space on their properties. But i have a letter from Brent Kusek stating that i can’t have anybody camping on my property without it being zoned for a RV park. This sounds like a double standard if everyone else is doing it, but i’m not allowed.
Kalin Krohe says
Hey Scott. I would contact the Alliance Vistors Bureau about this because they’re handling all the details, and local county commissioners.