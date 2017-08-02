House Fire In Bayard

According to Bayard Fire Chief Mike Harimon, “The Bayard VFD was paged at 12:28 Tuesday morning to a structure fire in the 500 block of 3rd Ave. We responded with 15 personnel in 2 engines, an ambulance, and an equipment truck. Upon arrival, the house in question was showing flames and smoke from the rear and attic areas. First crews knocked down the blaze and performed an initial search to confirm no one was in the structure, which was confirmed during a secondary search after extinguishment was complete. The home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage on the ground level both interior and exterior. The basement area also suffered significant fire damage in several areas. Investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office points to the cause of the fire to possibly be faulty or improper wiring. Bridgeport VFD assisted with mutual aid with a pumper, an equipment truck, and five personnel. Bayard Police Department and Morrill County Sheriffs were also on scene assisting. The final Bayard unit returned to the hall at 4:59am”