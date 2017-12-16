Hot Shooting Hardrockers Torch The Arc in 83-57 Win Over CSC

The Chadron State College women turned the ball over 22 times on the hardwood Friday evening, and the South Dakota School of Mines team fired 11-of-21 three-pointers in the first half to build a 50-27 advantage going into the locker room. The Hardrockers held on to win 83-57 on their home court in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.

SDSMT shooter Sami Steffeck led all players with 21 points, hitting 5-of-8 from three, and 7-of-11 from the field. Her teammate, Ryan Weiss, pitched in four out of seven attempts from three, and finished 6-of-9 overall to total 16 for the Hardrockers.

“They were shooting very well” said CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer . “Some of them were open shots, and some we were almost poking their eyes out. It was a tough one for sure. We were telegraphing our passes, and throwing it into their hands all night.”

The Eagles suffered a minus-13 turnover deficit, as the disciplined SDSMT women only committed nine. The points-off-turnover deficit of 16 made up more than half the final difference on the scoreboard.

CSC freshman Jessica Harvey kept her team in the game in the first quarter, with two treys and another field goal to get eight of her team-high 16 points. Savannah Weidauer also came up big shooting 3-of-4 from the inside as the Eagles stuck to their gameplan of pushing the ball inside, despite a 9-of-14 start for SDSMT.

The onslaught by the Hardrockers did not let up, however, in the second period, and mistakes doomed the Eagles.

One other bright spot, was the return of Leticia Rodriguez , who displayed energy at both ends of the court, and drained consecutive three-pointers in the second half to finish with six points in 14 minutes.

Chadron State falls to 3-7 overall, and 1-4 in RMAC play. They return to action Saturday at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Tip-off is 4 p.m.