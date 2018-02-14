Hot Huskers Win Sixth Straight, Dump Maryland 70-66

The Nebraska men’s basketball team won its sixth straight game Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, defeating Maryland, 70-66. It’s the Huskers’ longest winning streak of the season and the first time since the 1997-98 season that Nebraska has won six straight in conference play. Glynn Watson Jr. passed 1,000 career points against the Terrapins and finished with eight points overall. James Palmer Jr. led the team with 26 points, including 24 in the second half. He also had a team-best five assists. Isaiah Roby added a game-high 10 rebounds and finished with 11 points.

After a rough first half offensively for both teams, the Terrapins had a slight 32-30 lead over the Huskers at the break. Nebraska and Maryland both struggled in the first half, shooting 43 percent and 50 percent from the field, respectively. Isaac Copeland led the Huskers in the first half with nine points.

The Huskers came out hot in the second half, hitting seven of their first nine shots and jumping to a 54-50 lead with under 10 minutes left to play, but Nebraska couldn’t quite finish off the Terrapins. Both teams battled back and fourth and Nebraska wouldn’t make a field goal in the last 5:42 of the game. At the final media timeout, the Huskers led by three points with under three minutes left to play.

With just over one minute left, Maryland – down by one- had the ball and a chance to take the lead. Watson came up with a big blocked shot that gave the Huskers the ball back, with under 42 seconds. Roby got a key offensive rebound and was sent to the line. He sunk both free throws to put the Huskers up three with under 20 seconds left to play. Maryland cut NU’s lead back to one with a layup. Watson was fouled and sent to foul line. He scored his 1,000th career point on the first free throw and swished the second one to put the Huskers up two. Maryland was sent to the line and made one, but Palmer sealed the win with a big rebound and two free throws.

Nebraska is back in action on Feb. 18 when the team travels to Champaign, Ill., to take on the Fighting Illini