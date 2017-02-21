Horst Is Chadron Area Teacher of the Month

Eagle Communications; Double Q Country, B 94.7 and the Panhandle Post was excited to celebrate yet another teacher of the month for the Chadron area! We received many nominations and after careful consideration, Brandon Horst a technology teacher for Chadron intermediate was honored for the month of January. When the Double Q B 94.7 staff asked the students what they were learning, the hands shot up and the response was unbelievable! We heard multiple answers including, coding, 3-d printing, home row keys, and more! We also talked about being good students and what that means. Most kids felt the number one way to be a good student is by listening to Mr. Horst. In addition to what the students were learning, they said Mr. Horst was funny, kind, and cracked jokes. It was a great time at Chadron Intermediate with Mr. Horst’s class. Not only are they great students with a fantastic teacher, they were big fans of B 94.7 as well as Dave Collins, voice of the Chadron State Eagles. It is fun coming into the classes, and seeing what they’re learning, but also seeing they are huge fans of our radio stations. It’s a real pleasure to be able to honor our area teachers and celebrate with them and their students, says Olivia Hasenauer General Manager for Eagle Communications in Alliance and Chadron. If you know a teacher in the Chadron area who goes above and beyond for their students or just have a lot of fun in the classroom, please consider nominating them for our teacher of the month. We have just a few months left and we’re always finding ways to recognize our teachers and faculty for all they do in our communities!