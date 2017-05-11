Hooper Waived By Wings, Signed By Sun



The Connecticut Sun announced it has signed former Alliance Bulldog Jordan Hooper off waivers…Originally drafted out of Nebraska with the 13th overall pick in the second round of the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock, the 6-2 forward appeared in 100 games for the franchise with seven career starts. The 2014 Big Ten Player of the Year, Hooper has averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in the WNBA. Hooper was a 3 time All State Selection for Alliance High School. The WNBA will tip off its 21st season on Saturday, May 13, 2017,