Honor Society at Alliance High School Hosting 5K to Benefit United Way

The Newberry-Pate National Honor Society at Alliance High School is hosting a May Day 5K run/walk for United Way on May 1. The run is a service project by Alliance High School. Registration is $15 per participant and all registrations received by April 20 will receive a free t-shirt. Registration forms can be found on the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County Facebook page or at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com under the events tab. Registrations should be returned to the Alliance High School. The 5k will begin at 6 p.m. on May 1 with registration from 5:00-5:45 p.m. in the Alliance High School commons area. All proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County.