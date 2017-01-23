Homelessness Prevention in Alliance

From 10:30am to 12:00pm and from 3:30pm to 5pm on Tuesday January 24th, a representative from the Panhandle Continuum of Care will be at the Alliance Public Library to provide information on Homelessness Prevention efforts in the Panhandle. This will include an overview of services available and an explanation of the new Homelessness Prevention Helpline for the region.

This event also involves the annual Point in Time – a one day state wide gathering event on the number of homeless in the area. This data is used to determine future distribution of Federal, State, and private funds dedicated to Homelessness Prevention.

If you are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless please come to this event and help us gather this critical information.