Homecoming Week Celebrates CSC With Many Events

By Kelsey R. Brummels, CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s annual Homecoming celebrations are set for the week of Sept. 24-29. The theme is “Protect The Rock.”

A bonfire and spirit rally starts the festivities Monday at 7 p.m. south of High Rise.

Various activities will be hosted throughout the week for students including a quidditch tournament Tuesday and a dance Thursday. For a complete list of student events, visit www.csc.edu/homecoming/ activities.

Royalty will be announced and crowned during coronation Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Bedsheet winners will also be announced at the ceremony. Afterwards, the Cardinal Key National Honor Society will host the lighting of C Hill.

Saturday begins with a 5k Run/Walk at 8 a.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. that is northbound on Main Street from campus to First Street.

The parade marshal is Bill Baker, a 1991 inductee to the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame. Baker is remembered for leading the 1958 football team to a perfect record. The former CSC coach eventually went on to coach at the University of Wyoming before becoming a scout for several pro football teams over the next 25 years.

Athletic events are also scheduled.

Home volleyball matches against Black Hills State University will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday and South Dakota School of Mines at 6 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s football game will be against Western State at 1 p.m. All can be viewed on CSC Live.

The Distinguished Alumni and the Distinguished Young Alumni Awards will be presented during a luncheon. Russell W. Harford of Chadron, county judge predominantly serving Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux counties, and James Jaggers of Aurora, Colorado, professor of surgery at the University of Colorado Department of Surgery, are the Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

The Distinguished Young Alumni Award recipients are Ethan Mann of Centennial, Colorado, vice president of Sharklet Technologies, Inc., and Mitch Feldman of Litchfield, Nebraska, plant manager of an ethanol plant in Ravenna, Nebraska.

Family Tree awards will be presented to the families of Bunch-Lingelbach, Epp, and Neubauer.

Alumni event details and ticket information are available online. Contact the Alumni Office with questions or to register at 308-432-6366 or email sreece@csc.edu.

Alumni events:

Thursday, Sept. 27

11 a.m.: Survivors Luncheon honoring alumni from the World War II era at Country Kitchen.

Friday, Sept. 28

All day: Homecoming registration at the Alumni Office in Sparks Hall

Noon: Eagles Luncheon in the Student Center’s Bordeaux and Lakota Rooms

2 p.m.: Campus tours starting at the Student Center Lobby

5-7 p.m.: Homecoming Huddle in the Sports Complex Hospitality Room

Saturday, Sept. 29

8 a.m.: Alumni Coffee in the Student Center Lobby

9:30 a.m.: Homecoming Parade beginning on campus and ending at First and Main Streets

11 a.m.: Homecoming Luncheon in the Student Center Ballroom

4 p.m.: Postgame Reception at Country Kitchen

6 p.m.: 50 year Reunion Dinner in the Student Center Scottsbluff Room

6 p.m.: Bill Baker Era Reunion Dinner at the American Legion