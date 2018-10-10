Homecoming 2018 At AHS

A few snowflakes and plenty of spirit in the air for Alliance High School Homecoming Coronation 2018. This year’s Freshman Attendants..Macala Hood and Zane Stoike. Sophomore Attendants..Diana Kollars and Crayten Cyza. Junior Attendants..Jewelia Taylor and Colter Mann. Senior 2nd Attendants..Emerson Cyza and Reece Jensen. Senior 1st Attendants…Hannah Weare and Mason Hiemstra. This years Homecoming Queen Hannah Middleton and King Keaton Cottrell.

This year’s Homecoming theme was “Dawgs Through The Decades”, activities this week included, 50’s Sock Hop Day, 60’s Hippie/Tye Dye Day, 70’s Disco Day, 80’s Hair Band Day, 90’s Grunge Day and Blue and White Day, Mini Olympics, Lip Sync contest and “Mr Cheerleader” competition. Named as “Mr. Sunshine” was Alec Garcia, “Mr. Drama”, Jayden Bauer. “Mr. Jump Queen”, Jayden Dvorak, “Mr. Cheerleader 1st runner up, Kel Underwood and “Mr. Cheerleader” Tristian Blisch.

Activities will continue this week with the Homecoming Parade along Box Butte ave at 2:30 pm on Friday with the Homecoming Football game vs Scottsbluff at 7 pm Friday night at Bulldog Stadium and the homecoming Dance Saturday night.