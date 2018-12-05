Holiday workshops at the Alliance Library

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library is hosting a series of Christmas Craft Workshops in the library Community Rooms. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., those ages 12 and up can create a set of two glittery jar Christmas candles tied with twine and festive holly.

On Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., youth in 4th-12th grade can create a winter-themed painting made with permanent markers on a 9”x12” canvas. On Friday, Dec. 7, join us from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m., when retired books will be given new life with paper folding techniques. Additional accents include colored garland, retired greeting cards, and tree toppers. Each of these crafts are $5 and there is a limit of 12 participants, so please register early at the Alliance Library to guarantee your spot.





The next week brings three new workshops: a fused glass ornament workshop, popsicle stick snowflakes and a family Christmas ornament workshop. Monday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., join glass artist Valerie Keenan to create one-of-a-kind diamond-shaped glass ornaments using one of two techniques: either a fused glass mosaic or sgraffito, a technique that allows you to create unique designs by scratching off one layer to reveal a different color underneath. The workshop is open to all ages, however 6 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. Each participant can create up to three ornaments at a cost of $5 per ornament; you must register in advance with the number of ornaments you wish to create and the technique(s) you want to use. There is a limit of 20 participants.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. we will be creating large popsicle stick snowflakes. This workshop is for adults and children 10 years and up. Please note this craft requires the use of a glue gun. The fee is $5 and there is a limit of 12 participants.

Finally, on Friday, Dec. 14 from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m., families are invited to make a set of five Christmas ornaments based around the favorite Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (also known as “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”) Ornaments include a felt stocking, a Christmas tree, a jingle bell wreath, a reindeer and of course Santa himself. The workshop is open to all ages, but children 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver, as the workshop will involve the use of a glue gun. The fee is $5 for five ornaments.

Space is limited for each workshop so the public is encouraged to register early at the circulation desk or by calling (308) 762-1387. For more information and to see examples of each craft, visit our website at http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance or the Library’s Facebook Page.