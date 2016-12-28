Holiday Week Hoops! Your Guide to Games in Alliance, Chadron and Sidney

High school basketball holiday tournament’s begin Wednesday with action at the Cabela’s Shootout in Sidney. Alliance and Chadron open their tournaments Thursday and your guide to all the games and match-ups is below:

Alliance Holiday Tournament

Thursday, December 29

1:00 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Girls

2:30 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Boys

4:00 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Girls

5:30 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Boys

Friday, December 30

1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game

2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game

4:00 – Girls Championship

5:30 – Boys Championship

Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College

Thursday, December 29

2:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Girls

4:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Boys

5:30 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Girls

7:00 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Boys

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game

11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game

1:00 – Girls Championship

2:30 – Boys Championship

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney

Wednesday – December 28

2:00 – Gothenburg vs. Laramie – Girls – SHS

2:00 – Buffalo vs. Gering – Girls – SMS

3:45 – Gothenburg vs. Laramie – Boys – SHS

3:45 – Buffalo vs. Gering – Boys – SMS

5:30 – Sidney vs. Torrington – Girls – SHS

5:30 – Chase County vs. Cheyenne South – Girls – SMS

7:15 – Sidney vs. Torrington – Boys – SHS

7:15 – Chase County vs. Cheyenne South Boys – SMS

Thursday, December 29

2:00 – Buffalo/Gering Winner vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Winner – Girls – SHS

2:00 – Buffalo/Gering Loser vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Loser – Girls – SMS

3:45 – Buffalo/Gering Winner vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Winner – Boys – SHS

3:45 – Buffalo/Gering Loser vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Loser – Boys – SMS

5:30 – Sidney/Torrington Winner vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Winner – Girls – SHS

5:30 – Sidney/Torrington Loser vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Loser – Girls – SMS

7:15 – Sidney/Torrington Winner vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Winner – Boys- SHS

7:15 – Sidney/Torrington Loser vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Loser – Boys – SMS

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game

10:00 – Girls 5th Place Game

11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game

11:45 – Boys 5th Place Game

1:30 – Girls 3rd Place Game

1:30 – Girls Championship

3:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game

3:45 – Boys Championship