Holiday Week Hoops! Your Guide to Games in Alliance, Chadron and Sidney

High school basketball holiday tournament’s begin Wednesday with action at the Cabela’s Shootout in Sidney. Alliance and Chadron open their tournaments Thursday and your guide to all the games and match-ups is below:
Alliance Holiday Tournament
Thursday, December 29
1:00 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Girls
2:30 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Boys
4:00 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Girls
5:30 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Boys
Friday, December 30
1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game
2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game
4:00 – Girls Championship
5:30 – Boys Championship
Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College
Thursday, December 29
2:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Girls
4:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Boys
5:30 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Girls
7:00 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Boys
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game
11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game
1:00 – Girls Championship
2:30 – Boys Championship
Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney
Wednesday – December 28
2:00 – Gothenburg vs. Laramie – Girls – SHS
2:00 – Buffalo vs. Gering – Girls – SMS
3:45 – Gothenburg vs. Laramie – Boys – SHS
3:45 – Buffalo vs. Gering – Boys – SMS
5:30 – Sidney vs. Torrington – Girls – SHS
5:30 – Chase County vs. Cheyenne South – Girls – SMS
7:15 – Sidney vs. Torrington – Boys – SHS
7:15 – Chase County vs. Cheyenne South Boys – SMS
Thursday, December 29
2:00 – Buffalo/Gering Winner vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Winner – Girls – SHS
2:00 – Buffalo/Gering Loser vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Loser – Girls – SMS
3:45 – Buffalo/Gering Winner vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Winner – Boys – SHS
3:45 – Buffalo/Gering Loser vs. Chase County/Cheyenne South Loser – Boys – SMS
5:30 – Sidney/Torrington Winner vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Winner – Girls – SHS
5:30 – Sidney/Torrington Loser vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Loser – Girls – SMS
7:15 – Sidney/Torrington Winner vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Winner – Boys- SHS
7:15 – Sidney/Torrington Loser vs. Gothenburg/Laramie Loser – Boys – SMS
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game
10:00 – Girls 5th Place Game
11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game
11:45 – Boys 5th Place Game
1:30 – Girls 3rd Place Game
1:30 – Girls Championship
3:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game
3:45 – Boys Championship