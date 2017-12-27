Holiday Basketball Tournaments Set For This Weekend

After a five day break, most of our local teams will take part in Holiday Basketball Tournaments this weekend. The Alliance Holiday Tournament will run Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday Dec. 30 at Alliance High School. Bridgeport and Mitchell Girls will open the event at 1 pm Friday, followed by Bridgeport and Mitchell Boys at 2:30 pm. Alliance and Crawford Girls will be up next at 4 pm and Alliance vs Crawford Boys will finish the day at 5:30. The Girls 3rd place game is set for Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 pm followed by the Boys 3rd place game at 2:30. Prior to the Girls Championship game, Alliance High School will hold a special ceremony to honor the 2007 Class B State Champion Alliance Girls Basketball Team. The Girls Championship game will begin around 4:30 pm with the Boys Championship game to follow. All Games will be played at Alliance High School. Admission will be $5 per day for Adults and $4 per day for Students. The Alliance Track Committee will serve BBQ pulled pork sandwiches starting around noon on Friday.

The Chadron Rotary will host the George Watson Holiday Classic at the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College Dec. 29 and 30. Valentine and Custer, SD Girls will open the event at 2 pm on Friday with Valentine and Custer Boys at 4 pm. Chadron and Hemingford Girls will follow at 5:30 pm and Chadron vs Hemingford Boys will play at 7 pm. The Girls 3rd place game will be at 10 am followed by the Boys 3rd place game at 11:30 am Saturday Dec. 30. The Girls Championship Game will be at 1 pm followed by the Boys Championship Game at 2:30 pm. All games will be played at the Chicoine Center. Admission is $5 for Adults and $4 for Students and Seniors.

Sidney will host the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Dec. 28-29-30.