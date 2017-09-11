Hill City, Gering Win Cross Country Meet at Chadron State College – Full Results

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

With both teams sweeping the top three places, the Hill City girls and the Gering boys breezed to victory Saturday during the Chadron High Cross Country Meet hosted by Chadron State College.

The Hill City girls also had the fifth place runner and finished with only 11 points, a single point from a perfect score. Junior Karlee Simmons repeated as the meet’s overall winner while senior Marion Hill was the runner-up, sophomore Lizzy Escalante was third and junior Jeanean Hanks was fifth.

Spearfish’s Angela Hovdenes broke up the Rangers’ domination by claiming fourth place.

Hill City coach Joe Noyes was pleased but not surprised by his team’s performance. He noted that Simmons was third in last year’s South Dakota State Cross Country Meet and also placed second in the state track meet in the 3200 last spring.

Hohn, who was fifth at last year’s Chadron Meet, was 13th at the state cross country showdown a year ago.

The coach added that Escalante and Hanka have been on his track teams in the spring, but this is their first year in cross country. He said both worked extra hard during the summer and are showing lots of promise. If everyone keeps working hard, he believes the Rangers may improve upon last year’s third place finish at the state meet.

Gering, which beat Hill City 35-51 for last year’s girls’ team title at Chadron, had won three of the past four girls’ title at the meet. That Bulldogs were hit hard by graduation in May and Gering had to settle for second this year with 59 points.

Spearfish, which had not previously entered the Chadron Meet, was third with 61 points and Chadron was fourth with 78.

The Gering boys, however, seem to be improved while winning their fifth consecutive Chadron Meet title. They accumulated just 13 points Saturday while last year’s total was 39.

The same two Bulldogs finished first and second this year. Junior Logan Moravec was the winner in 17:26 and senior Xavier Arellano was second in 17.46. Third went to freshman Peyton Seiler in 18 minutes even. Gering’s fourth runner Saturday was Jack Franklin, another freshman who was eighth.

Both leaders had faster times this year. Moravec’s mark was 17:35 last year and Arellano’s was 18:10.

Moravec’s brother, Lucas, and Seiler’s sister, Maddie, were the winners of the Middle School races by wide margins.

Fourth in this year’s boys’ high school race was Chadron senior Caleb Hill, whose time of 18:13 is 77 seconds faster than he ran it a year ago, when he was ninth.

Another Cardinal, Oliver Fox, was ninth this year in 19:13.

Rylan Cheney of Cody-Kilgore finished fifth among the boys for the second straight year.

Mitchell was the boys’ team runner-up this year with 43 points. Like in the girls’ competition, Spearfish was third and Chadron fourth.

There were 67 girls and 106 boys in the high school races.

Girls’ Team Scoring—1, Hill City, 11; 2, Gering, 59; 3, Spearfish, 61; 4, Chadron, 78; 5, Alliance, 84; 6, Red Cloud, 88; 7, Sidney JV, 111; 8, St. Francis Indian School, 128.

Individuals—1, Karlee Simmons, Hill City, 20:35; 2, Marion Hohn, Hill City, 20:58; 3,Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 21:05; 4, Angela Hovdenes, Spearfish, 21:10; 5, Janean Hanka, Hill City, 21:37; 6, Regan Hogsden, Mitchell, 21:39; 7, Tierra Baird, Red Cloud, 22:27; 8, Kathleen Kuzmic, Alliance, 22:44; 9, Morgan Van Anne, Gering, 22:51; 10, Makenna Culek, Gering, 22:51.

11, Annie Johnson, Hill City, 23:18; 12, Nicole Patton, Gering, 23:22; 13, Kadyn Comer, Hill City, 23:33; 14, Ansley Hessler, Mitchell, 23:47; 15, Chase Baird, Red Cloud, 24:00; 16, Jadyn Johnson, Spearfish, 24:05; 17, Shelby Carr, Alliance, 24:08; 18, Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 24:17; 19, Anabel Gardner, Chadron, 24:31; 20, Mackenzie Hoffman, Spearfish, 24:53.

21, Jaecee Drapal, Sidney, 25:39; 22, Dani Carter, Alliance, 25:43; 23, Emily Carpenter, Scottsbluff, 25:49; 24, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron, 26:00; 25, Essence Spotted Tail, St. Francis, 26:01; 26, Allison Nesbitt, Sidney, 26:10; 27, Jadyn Cady, Chadron, 26:16; 28, Logan Bunney, Spearfish, 26:19; 29, Shalaya Sandness, Spearfish, 26:21; 30, Grace Sorenson, Chadron, 26:23.

31, Jashaun St. John, Red Cloud, 26:29; 32, Kayley Galbraith, Chadron, 26:41; 33, Raena Webster, Chadron, 26:49; 34, Jaela Hardin, Gering, 27:30; 35, Autumn Smith, Garden County, 27:21; 36, Emma Fogle, Gering, 27:26; 37, Kassyl Swinney, Gordon-Rushville, 27:33; 38, Isreal Sharpfish, St. Francis, 27:53; 39, Lani Kuhns, Sidney, 28:00; 40, Mason Nightingale, Sidney 28:22.

Boys’ Team Scoring—1. Gering, 13; 2, Mitchell, 43; 3, Spearfish, 50; 4, Chadron, 60; 5, Sidney JV, 82; 6, St. Francis, 111; 7, Pine Ridge, 141; 8, Scottsbluff JV, 164; 9, Gordon-Rushville, 185.

Individuals—1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 17:26; 2, Xavier Arellano, Gering, 17:46; 3, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 18:00; 4, Caleb Hill, Chadron, 18:13; 5, Rylan Cheney, Cody-Kilgore, 18:41; 6, Isaiah Childers, Spearfish, 18:50; 7, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell,18:52; 8, Jack Franklin, Gering, 19:11; 9, Oliver Fox, Chadron, 19:13; 10, Ryan Harris, Spearfish, 19:14.

11, Traven Traversie, St. Francis, 19:14; 12, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 19:23; 13, Max Avila, Mitchell, 19:27; 14, Alex Jallen, Sidney, 19:32; 15, Ethan Konranda, Mitchell, 19:34; 16, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 19:35; 17, Drew Hanson, Hill City, 19:35; 18, Stran Holben, Spearfish, 19:39; 19, Ben Bashtovoi, Sidney, 19:39; 20, Favian Valles, Mitchell, 19:43.

21, Shelby Steele, Pine Ridge, 19:45; 22, Tanner Hanson, Spearfish, 19:55; 23, Jac Cutler, Hill City, 20:13; 24, Chase Boltz, St. Francis, 20:18; 25, William Tidyman, Chadron, 20:23; 26, Jason Long Soldier, Oelrichs, 20:28; 27, Tristan Ahrendt, Sidney, 20:29; 28, Joe Bernie, Pine Ridge, 20:30; 29, Christian Camacho, Gering, 20:47; 30, JashwaAlan Cummings, Chadron, 20:47.