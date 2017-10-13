Highway Commission/State Transportation Program Hearing Set in McCook

The State Highway Commission and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) have scheduled an October 20 meeting to be held at 8:30 a.m. at the McCook Community Hospital, Prairie View Room, 1301 East H Street, McCook, Nebraska.

The State Transportation Department Program Hearing for District 7 is the main item on the agenda. The Highway Construction Program and other state surface transportation items will be addressed. This hearing is intended to provide a forum for public input. For additional information, contact the NDOT District 7 office in McCook.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the NDOT website at http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link or by calling (402) 479-4871. The agenda is on page 2 of the document. The State Highway Commission meetings are conducted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, as cited in the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

The State Highway Commission will gather for dinner on Thursday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Coppermill Steakhouse, 1 Coppermill St., McCook, Nebraska.