Highway 385 Construction Road Closures

According to Highway Superintendent Barbara Keegan:
- The intersection of Rock Rd & Highway 385 will close Friday morning, October 6, 2017, at 09:00 & remain closed until test results come back on Sunday. Sarpy Rd, Country Club Rd & Otoe Rd will remain open.
- Nance Rd between the BNSF railroad tracks & the City of Alliance corporate limits will close for repairs on Tuesday October 10, 2017. This will also impact traffic on CR61 as the intersection of CR61 and Nance Rd will not be open
