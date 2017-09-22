Highway 385 Accident Outside Alliance

According to the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D/E Communications office in North Platte, early on Friday morning a 2004 Kia Spectra and a 1974 Kenworth straight truck were southbound on Highway 385 west of Alliance in the construction zone. The driver of the Kenworth truck reduced speed in the 45MPH construction zone while the driver of the Kia vehicle continued at a higher rate of speed, crashing into the back of the straight truck. The Nebraska State Patrol says seat belts were in use by both parties, and reported no damage to the straight truck.

The driver of the Kia, a female, was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to play a part in this accident. Alliance Police Lt. Edward Tjaden said the Alliance Police Department assisted with this accident. Panhandle Post is currently awaiting information on the names of those involved, the nature of injuries sustained, and other details.