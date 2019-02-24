Highlands tops Lady Eagles 79-62

Three different players scored 19 or more points and the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls made a season high 12 three-pointers and scored a season high 79 points as they defeated the Chadron State women’s basketball team 79-62 Saturday night.

Jordyn Lewis scored a game high 24 points for the Cowgirls while Allyah George and Amari Terry each scored 21 and 19 points respectively.

Chadron State held its last lead of the game with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter after an Angelique Gall layup. Lewis responded with one of her four threes to give Highlands a 20-19 lead.

The Eagles made 26 of 66 field goal attempts, for 39.4 percent. The Cowgirls finished 25 of 60 from the field and 12 of 29 from behind the arc, marks of 41.7 percent and 41.4 percent. Chadron State only made three treys in the game.

The Cowgirls committed 12 turnovers, seven less than CSC, but were out rebounded 46 to 37.

Chadron State was called for 25 fouls in the loss, compared to 10 for Highlands. The Cowgirls made 17 of 30 from the charity stripe and the Eagles made seven of their nine attempts.

Highlands only had six players play in the game, with the starters scoring all 79 points. CSC received 34 points from the bench.

Jessica Harvey led Chadron State with 16 points and Jori Peters and Rebecca Stevenson each had 12. Stevenson recorded a game high 10 rebounds.

New Mexico Highlands improves to and Chadron State drops to 4-23 overall and 3-18 in the RMAC on the season.

CSC finishes the season on the road Friday, March 1, against MSU Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.