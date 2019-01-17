Highland Park Care Center not allowing children to visit facilities in Alliance

With the recent flu outbreak in Alliance, the Highland Park Care Center will not allow children to visit their facilities.
According to Highland Park Care Center spokesperson Dee Dee Behm, “Any visitors to the Care Center must wear a protective mask if they have not had a flu shot.” Highland Park will not allow children to visit until further notice. These precautions are being taken to protect residents from illnesses.”
