High Schools Converging on Chadron State College for Indoor T-&-F Meet Saturday

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

The region’s high school track and field season will get underway Saturday, when the annual Chadron State College meet while take place in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. The field events will begin at 9 a.m. and the track events at 10:30.

Last year’s meet was the largest in several years with more than 500 athletes and 950 entries involved. The teams came from as far away as Newcastle and Upton, Wyo., to the north and Kimball and Sidney to the south and included a bulk of the Panhandle schools.

This will be the 29th year that an indoor meet has taken place in Chadron, or ever since the PAC opened on Dec. 1, 1986. Two meets, one for smaller schools sponsored by the Chadron Rotary Club and the other for larger schools conducted by college personnel, were held for 24 years before they were combined into a single meet in 2014.

No team scores are kept under the present format.

Coaches appreciate having an indoor meet available early in the season because it guarantees that a meet will take place, helping keep their athletes energized.

Just one record was set at last year’s CSC Meet. It was by Sage Hagen, a junior at Rapid City Central who went 45 feet, 3 inches in the triple jump. He also won the Class AA triple jump at the South Dakota State Meet last May with a mark of 45-11 ½.

The CSC High School Meet records follow:

Girls’ Events

*55—6.8h, Jasmyne King, Rapid City Central, 2008.

200—25.99, Jasmyne King, Rapid City Central, 2007.

400—1:01.68, Annie Peterka, Scottsbluff, 2000.

800—2:21.70, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2004.

1600—5:16.89, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2003.

3200—11:36.0, Morgan Hartman, Scottsbluff, 1999.

55 hurdles—8.53, Blakelee Binning, Torrington, 1996.

4×170 relay—1:29.00, Rapid City Central, 1999.

4×400 relay—4:19.58, Rapid City Central, 2003.

4×800 relay—8:34.15, Rapid City Central, 2001.

Shot put—42-4½, Leeza Henry, Scottsbluff, 2008,

Long jump—18-7, Jasmyne King, Rapid City Central, 2010.

Triple jump—34-6½, Lacy Stevens, Edgemont, 2010.

High jump—5-9, Stephanie Streeks, Gering, 1992, and K. Conner, Gering, 1994.

Pole vault—12-0, Meagan Bauer, Gering, 2004.

Boys’ Events

55—6.32, Joe Nerud, Scottsbluff, 1994.

200—23.20, Ryan Schwartzkopf, Gering, 2014.

400—51.29, Jake Moss, RCC, 1995.

800—2:04.74, Andrew Carter, Scottsbluff, 1997.

1600—4:32.06, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1997.

3200—9:55.96, Joel Phipps, Scottsbluff, 1998.

55 hurdles—7.40, Justin Wickard, Scottsbluff, 2001.

4×170 relay—1:18.6, Rapid City Central, 2014.

4×400 relay—3:36.0 Gering (Ryan Schwartzkopf, Dillon DeMott, Caleb Geary, Austin Dolberg), 2014.

4×800 relay—8:20.89, Rapid City Central, 2006.

Shot put—54-11½, Bobby Smith, Custer, 2000.

Long jump—22-8½, Justin Wickard, Scottsbluff, 2000.

Triple jump—45-3, Sage Hagen, Rapid City Central, 2017.

High jump—6-7½, Jeremiah McKnight, RCC, 1996.

Pole vault—14-2, Lucas Rosenbaum, Sidney, 2014.

*Automated time record is 7.14 by Amber Abrams, Rapid City Central, 1999.

Rotary Indoor Meet marks that exceed above records

Boys’ Events

200—23.51, Joel Duffield, Morrill, 2001.

400—50.81, Joe Beehler, Hot Springs, 2002.

Shot put—55-2½, Kail Bowman, Chadron, 1987, and Chris Hadden, Sidney, 2001.

High jump—6-10, Bud Hamilton, Hot Springs, 1991.

Girls’ Events

55 hurdles—8.4, Shannon Kling, Gordon, 1996.

400—60.96, Katelyn Moore, Chadron, 2006.

1600 relay—4:17.19, Chadron (Cassie Humphrey, Chelsea DeHaven, Leslie Foral, Katelyn Moore), 2004.

Shot put—43-2¼, April Kockrow, Rushville, 1996.

Long jump—18-2½, Caryn Martin, Chadron, 1989.