High School Volleyball Sub-Districts Class C1-C2-D1-D2

Subdistrict C1-1

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 15-25, 15-11

Semifinal

Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Subdistrict C1-2
Final

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-5, 25-6

Subdistrict C1-3

Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

Semifinal

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Subdistrict C1-4

Fort Calhoun def. Logan View, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21

Semifinal

Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 15-25, 25-17, 25-1, 25-13

West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13

Subdistrict C1-5

Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14

Semifinal

Lincoln Christian def. Malcolm, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15

Subdistrict C1-6

Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11

Semifinal

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-12, 15-5

Subdistrict C1-7

Madison def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Semifinal

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Wayne def. Madison, 25-13, 25-14, 25-6

Subdistrict C1-8
Final

Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 25-16, 28-26, 25-20

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

St. Paul def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12

Subdistrict C1-9
Final

Broken Bow def. Ord, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. O’Neill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

Subdistrict C1-10
Final

Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20

Semifinal

Kearney Catholic def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20

Minden def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Subdistrict C1-11

Cozad def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-11, 27-25

Semifinal

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18

Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Subdistrict C1-12
Final

Mitchell def. Chadron, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Semifinal

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Subdistrict C2-1

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Yutan, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18

Semifinal

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 26-24, 25-13, 29-27

Subdistrict C2-2

Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Semifinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Nation, 25-9, 25-12, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-10

Subdistrict C2-3

Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Semifinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

Subdistrict C2-4

Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25

Semifinal

Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 17-25, 26-28, 25-22, 16-14

Subdistrict C2-5

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-9, 25-12, 25-13

Semifinal

Freeman def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-13, 25-12, 17-25, 15-8

Thayer Central def. Superior, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-15

Subdistrict C2-6

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Semifinal

Cross County def. Twin River, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 15-2

Nebraska Christian def. Centennial, 25-9, 25-19, 25-17

Subdistrict C2-7

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-7

Semifinal

Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Sandy Creek def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 28-26, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10

Subdistrict C2-8
Final

Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Semifinal

Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Neligh-Oakdale def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-23

Subdistrict C2-9

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12

South Loup def. Amherst, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20

Subdistrict C2-10
Final

Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20

Semifinal

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-18, 13-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-8

Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Subdistrict C2-11
Final

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23

Semifinal

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 14-25, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Subdistrict C2-12
Final

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12

Semifinal

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

Subdistrict D1-1

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Semifinal

Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-21, 25-9

Johnson-Brock def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Subdistrict D1-2
Final

Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 23-25, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 15-12

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-6, 25-19

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Subdistrict D1-3

East Butler def. Weeping Water, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Semifinal

Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 21-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-4

Subdistrict D1-4
Final

Clarkson/Leigh def. Guardian Angels, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15

Semifinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-15, 25-8

Guardian Angels def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-15, 25-14

Subdistrict D1-5
Final

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

Semifinal

Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 27-29, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21

Subdistrict D1-6

Clearwater/Orchard def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-18, 13-25, 23-25, 15-6

Semifinal

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21

West Holt def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Subdistrict D1-7

Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Semifinal

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Fullerton, 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12

Palmer def. Central Valley, 10-25, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5

Subdistrict D1-8

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal

Friend def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Subdistrict D1-9
Final

Blue Hill def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18

Semifinal

Blue Hill def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

Subdistrict D1-10

Elm Creek def. Twin Loup, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14

Semifinal

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

Subdistrict D1-11

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-8

Semifinal

Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13

Subdistrict D1-12
Final

Crawford def. Garden County, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10

Semifinal

Crawford def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22

Subdistrict D2-1
Final

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Sterling def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-14, 25-15, 12-25, 25-6

Subdistrict D2-2

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12

Semifinal

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Mead def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Subdistrict D2-3

Emerson-Hubbard def. St. Edward, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8

Scribner-Snyder def. Winside, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Subdistrict D2-4

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18

Semifinal

Allen def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

Subdistrict D2-5
Final

Ewing def. CWC, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

Semifinal

CWC def. Stuart, 25-9, 25-5, 25-13

Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Subdistrict D2-6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elba, 25-9, 25-5, 25-11

Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 29-31, 28-26, 26-24

Riverside def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-9, 25-12, 25-23

Subdistrict D2-7

Heartland Lutheran def. Silver Lake, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Semifinal

Giltner def. Hampton, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11

Red Cloud def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11

Subdistrict D2-8

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13

Semifinal

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-21, 25-5

Elwood def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-23, 25-9

Subdistrict D2-9

Wallace def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Semifinal

Brady def. Wauneta-Palisade, 27-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

Subdistrict D2-10

Arthur County def. Stapleton, 25-15, 18-25, 25-11, 25-22

Semifinal

Mullen def. McPherson County, 25-9, 25-14, 25-19

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-18, 25-9

Subdistrict D2-11
Final

Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 26-24, 25-18, 25-8

Semifinal

Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-17, 25-9

Subdistrict D2-12

Minatare def. Banner County, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24

Semifinal

Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 28-26, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

