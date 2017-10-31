High School Volleyball Sub-Districts Class C1-C2-D1-D2

|Subdistrict C1-1
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 15-25, 15-11
|Semifinal
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
|Subdistrict C1-2
|Final
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
|Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-5, 25-6
|Subdistrict C1-3
Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
|Semifinal
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
|Subdistrict C1-4
Fort Calhoun def. Logan View, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21
|Semifinal
Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 15-25, 25-17, 25-1, 25-13
West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13
|Subdistrict C1-5
Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14
|Semifinal
Lincoln Christian def. Malcolm, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
|Subdistrict C1-6
Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11
|Semifinal
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-12, 15-5
|Subdistrict C1-7
Madison def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
|Semifinal
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Wayne def. Madison, 25-13, 25-14, 25-6
|Subdistrict C1-8
|Final
Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 25-16, 28-26, 25-20
|Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
St. Paul def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12
|Subdistrict C1-9
|Final
Broken Bow def. Ord, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
|Semifinal
Broken Bow def. O’Neill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
|Subdistrict C1-10
|Final
Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20
|Semifinal
Kearney Catholic def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20
Minden def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
|Subdistrict C1-11
Cozad def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-11, 27-25
|Semifinal
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16
|Subdistrict C1-12
|Final
Mitchell def. Chadron, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
|Semifinal
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
|Subdistrict C2-1
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Yutan, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18
|Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 26-24, 25-13, 29-27
|Subdistrict C2-2
Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
|Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Nation, 25-9, 25-12, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-10
|Subdistrict C2-3
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
|Subdistrict C2-4
Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25
|Semifinal
Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 17-25, 26-28, 25-22, 16-14
|Subdistrict C2-5
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-9, 25-12, 25-13
|Semifinal
Freeman def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-13, 25-12, 17-25, 15-8
Thayer Central def. Superior, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-15
|Subdistrict C2-6
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
|Semifinal
Cross County def. Twin River, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 15-2
Nebraska Christian def. Centennial, 25-9, 25-19, 25-17
|Subdistrict C2-7
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-7
|Semifinal
Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Sandy Creek def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 28-26, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10
|Subdistrict C2-8
|Final
Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
|Semifinal
Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Neligh-Oakdale def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-23
|Subdistrict C2-9
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
|Semifinal
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12
South Loup def. Amherst, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20
|Subdistrict C2-10
|Final
Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20
|Semifinal
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-18, 13-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-8
Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
|Subdistrict C2-11
|Final
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23
|Semifinal
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 14-25, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
|Subdistrict C2-12
|Final
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12
|Semifinal
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
|Subdistrict D1-1
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
|Semifinal
Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-21, 25-9
Johnson-Brock def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
|Subdistrict D1-2
|Final
Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 23-25, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 15-12
|Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-6, 25-19
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
|Subdistrict D1-3
East Butler def. Weeping Water, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18
|Semifinal
Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 21-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-4
|Subdistrict D1-4
|Final
Clarkson/Leigh def. Guardian Angels, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15
|Semifinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-15, 25-8
Guardian Angels def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-15, 25-14
|Subdistrict D1-5
|Final
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10
|Semifinal
Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 27-29, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
|Subdistrict D1-6
Clearwater/Orchard def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-18, 13-25, 23-25, 15-6
|Semifinal
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21
West Holt def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
|Subdistrict D1-7
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
|Semifinal
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Fullerton, 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
Palmer def. Central Valley, 10-25, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5
|Subdistrict D1-8
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
|Semifinal
Friend def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
|Subdistrict D1-9
|Final
Blue Hill def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18
|Semifinal
Blue Hill def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
|Subdistrict D1-10
Elm Creek def. Twin Loup, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14
|Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
|Subdistrict D1-11
Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-8
|Semifinal
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13
|Subdistrict D1-12
|Final
Crawford def. Garden County, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10
|Semifinal
Crawford def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
|Subdistrict D2-1
|Final
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
|Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Sterling def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-14, 25-15, 12-25, 25-6
|Subdistrict D2-2
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12
|Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Mead def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
|Subdistrict D2-3
Emerson-Hubbard def. St. Edward, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8
Scribner-Snyder def. Winside, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
|Subdistrict D2-4
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18
|Semifinal
Allen def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
|Subdistrict D2-5
|Final
Ewing def. CWC, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
|Semifinal
CWC def. Stuart, 25-9, 25-5, 25-13
Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
|Subdistrict D2-6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elba, 25-9, 25-5, 25-11
|Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 29-31, 28-26, 26-24
Riverside def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-9, 25-12, 25-23
|Subdistrict D2-7
Heartland Lutheran def. Silver Lake, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
|Semifinal
Giltner def. Hampton, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11
Red Cloud def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
|Subdistrict D2-8
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13
|Semifinal
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-21, 25-5
Elwood def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-23, 25-9
|Subdistrict D2-9
Wallace def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
|Semifinal
Brady def. Wauneta-Palisade, 27-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
|Subdistrict D2-10
Arthur County def. Stapleton, 25-15, 18-25, 25-11, 25-22
|Semifinal
Mullen def. McPherson County, 25-9, 25-14, 25-19
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-18, 25-9
|Subdistrict D2-11
|Final
Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 26-24, 25-18, 25-8
|Semifinal
Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-17, 25-9
|Subdistrict D2-12
Minatare def. Banner County, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24
|Semifinal
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 28-26, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
