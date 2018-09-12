High School Volleyball & Softball Scoreboard Tuesday, September 11

High School Volleyball Scores – Tuesday, September 11
|Arthur County Triangular
- Mullen def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-12
- Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-7, 25-15
|Bridgeport Triangular
- Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-18
- Sidney def. Chadron, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11
- Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-18
|McPherson County Triangular
- Anselmo-Merna def. McPherson County, 25-13, 25-18
- Anselmo-Merna def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-19
- McPherson County def. Hyannis, 25-15, 27-25
Traditional Matches
- Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
- Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
- Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
- Ogallala def. North Platte, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11
- Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
High School Softball Schedule – Tuesday, September 11
- Chadron 11, Alliance 1
- Gering 17, Chase County 2
- Gering 12, Chase County 0
- North Platte 10, Scottsbluff 2
- North Platte 14, Scottsbluff 5
Leave a Reply