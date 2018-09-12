Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball & Softball Scoreboard Tuesday, September 11

High School Volleyball Scores – Tuesday, September 11

Arthur County Triangular
  • Mullen def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-12
  • Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-7, 25-15
Bridgeport Triangular
  • Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-18
  • Sidney def. Chadron, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11
  • Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-18
McPherson County Triangular
  • Anselmo-Merna def. McPherson County, 25-13, 25-18
  • Anselmo-Merna def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-19
  • McPherson County def. Hyannis, 25-15, 27-25

Traditional Matches

  • Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
  • Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
  • Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
  • Ogallala def. North Platte, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11
  • Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

 

High School Softball Schedule – Tuesday, September 11

  • Chadron 11, Alliance 1
  • Gering 17, Chase County 2
  • Gering 12, Chase County 0
  • North Platte 10, Scottsbluff 2
  • North Platte 14, Scottsbluff 5

