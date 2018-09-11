High School Volleyball, Softball Schedules Tuesday

High School Volleyball Schedule – Tuesday, September 1
Arthur County Triangular
- Garden County vs Arthur County
- Mullen vs. Arthur County
- Mullen vs. Garden County
Bridgeport Triangular
- Chadron vs Bridgeport
- Sidney vs. Bridgeport
- Sidney vs. Chadron
Traditional Matches
- Crawford at Gordon/Rushville
- Gering at Scottsbluff
- Minatare at Sioux County
- Mitchell at Bayard
High School Softball Schedule – Tuesday, September 11
- Alliance at Chadron
- Chase County at Gering (doubleheader)
- Scottsbluff at North Platte (doubleheader)
