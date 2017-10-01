Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball-Sept. 30

Twin Cities Tournament
Round Robin

Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-12

Chadron def. Lexington, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21

Gering def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-14, 25-10

Gering def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-15

Lexington def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19

Gold Division
Semifinal

Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-12, 25-15

First Round

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Sidney, 25-14, 25-17

McCook def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Alliance def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-21

Seventh Place

Sidney def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-11, 25-13

Fifth Place

Alliance def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22

Third Place

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. McCook, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23

Championship

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21

