High School Volleyball-Sept. 30

|Twin Cities Tournament
|Round Robin
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-12
Chadron def. Lexington, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21
Gering def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-14, 25-10
Gering def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-15
Lexington def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19
|Gold Division
|Semifinal
Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-12, 25-15
|First Round
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Sidney, 25-14, 25-17
McCook def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-19
|Consolation Semifinal
Alliance def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 20-25, 25-22, 25-20
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Sidney def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-11, 25-13
|Fifth Place
Alliance def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22
|Third Place
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. McCook, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23
|Championship
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21
