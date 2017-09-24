Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Volleyball-Sept. 23

by Leave a Comment

Volleyball

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10

Adams Central Tournament
First Round

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-20

Centura def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-20

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Superior def. Centennial, 27-25, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal

Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-13

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 18-25, 25-18, 25-9

Semifinal

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-20

Seventh Place

Boone Central def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-15

Fifth Place

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-16

Third Place

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22

Championship

Centura def. Superior, 25-12, 25-14

Allison Weston Monarch Tournament
Silver Division

Kearney def. Omaha Burke, 27-25, 25-10

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-7, 25-4

Consolation

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-8, 25-16

Championship

Millard North def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-12

Gold Division

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard West, 25-21, 27-25

Consolation

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23

Championship

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
First Round

Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15

Ewing def. Twin Loup, 23-25, 25-9, 25-6

North Central def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-7

Consolation Semifinal

Amherst def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-18

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinal

Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17

Ewing def. Arcadia-Loup City, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11

Fifth Place

Amherst def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 21-25, 25-13

Third Place

North Central def. Arcadia-Loup City, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22

Championship

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ewing, 25-22, 29-27

Arlington Tournament

Bennington def. Arlington, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12

Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska City, 25-8, 25-7

Consolation

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13

Championship

Bennington def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-22

Aurora Tournament
First Round

Aurora def. Central City, 25-23, 25-22

Beatrice def. Columbus Lakeview, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-15, 25-2

Waverly def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-18, 25-18

Sidney def. Central City, 25-23, 25-23

Semifinal

Beatrice def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-23

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-9, 25-12

Seventh Place

Central City def. Crete, 25-16, 25-16

Fifth Place

Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-20

Third Place

Omaha Concordia def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-15

Championship

Waverly def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-22

Axtell Tournament
Pool Play
Blue Pool

Axtell, Kan. def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-23, 25-21

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wetmore, Kan., 25-17, 25-17

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Frankfort, Kan., 25-22, 25-21

Bertrand Tournament

Bertrand def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-21

Giltner def. Riverside, 25-23, 14-25, 25-12

Giltner def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-20

Giltner def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-20

Brady Tournament

Brady def. Mullen, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16

Maxwell def. Stapleton, 25-7, 25-17

South Loup def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-19, 25-9

Wauneta-Palisade def. Anselmo-Merna, 2-1

Consolation Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-14

Mullen def. Stapleton, 25-12, 25-13

Semifinal

Maxwell def. Brady, 25-11, 30-28

South Loup def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-11, 25-16

Seventh Place

Eustis-Farnam def. Stapleton, 25-19, 25-23

Fifth Place

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23

Third Place

Brady def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11

Championship

South Loup def. Maxwell, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18

David City Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Aquinas def. David City, 25-10, 25-12

Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20

David City def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-11

Pool B

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-7

Twin River def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-22

Hampton Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Red Cloud, 25-28, 27-25

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-15

Deshler def. Clarkson/Leigh, 13-25, 27-25, 14-2

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-20

Mead def. Hampton, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24

Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26

Mead def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-18

Red Cloud def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-11

Hershey Tournament

Bridgeport def. Gothenburg, 27-25, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 21-25, 25-9

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-6, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24

Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9

Holdrege Tournament
First Round

Alliance def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-14, 29-27

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-11

McCook def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-11

Minden def. St. Paul, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-14

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Alliance, 22-25, 28-26, 25-17

Minden def. McCook, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21

Seventh Place

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 27-25

Fifth Place

St. Paul def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 21-25, 25-8, 25-1

Third Place

Alliance def. McCook, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X Tournament
Pool Play
Green Pool

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-13, 25-10

Norris def. Blair, 25-6, 25-14

Norris def. Elkhorn, 28-7, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-19, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn, 25-9, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Blair, 25-11, 25-7

Gold Pool

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Kearney Catholic, 25-5, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney Catholic, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-18

Seventh Place

Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16

Fifth Place

Elkhorn def. Kearney Catholic, 25-14, 25-21

Third Place

Elkhorn South def. Norris, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Championship

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 28-26, 25-21

Louisville Tournament (Booster)
Pool Play
Pool A

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-15

Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-13

Louisville def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-13

Louisville def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-21

Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 27-29, 25-17

Pool B

Douglas County West def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-10

Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-16, 25-13

Douglas County West def. Johnson County Central, 25-6, 25-8

Logan View def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-14

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Johnson County Central, 25-20, 25-21

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View, 2-1

 

Mitchell Tournament

Championship

Mitchell def. Hemingford , 25-17, 25-15

 

Nebraska Lutheran Tournament

Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 26-24, 25-19

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-15, 25-13

Nebraska Lutheran def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-20

Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-4, 25-11

Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 25-13

Potter-Dix Tournament
First Round

Potter-Dix def. Burns, Wyo., 25-17, 25-17

Sedgwick, Kan. def. Potter-Dix, 11-25, 28-26, 25-23

Scribner-Snyder Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-20

Scribner-Snyder def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-20

Pool B

Elkhorn Valley def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Ponca def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-19

Southern Tournament

Heartland def. Southern, 25-13, 25-11

Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11

Malcolm def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 25-13

Malcolm def. Southern, 25-10, 25-15

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-16, 25-11

Sutherland Tournament
First Round

Broken Bow def. Dundy County-Stratton, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Chase County, 25-22, 10-25, 25-20

Overton def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15

Sutherland def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-20

Sutherland def. Chase County, 25-12, 25-19

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Overton, 25-16, 28-26

Wood River def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-22, 25-18

Seventh Place

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Fifth Place

Sutherland def. Southwest, 25-7, 26-28, 25-4

Third Place

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Overton, 25-23, 25-21

Championship

Broken Bow def. Wood River, 26-24, 25-22

West Holt Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-15

West Holt def. Plainview, 28-26, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-11, 25-15

First Round

CWC def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-21

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-11, 25-6

Wayne def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18

Pierce def. Madison, 25-17, 25-21

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wayne, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-9, 25-13

Seventh Place

Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Fifth Place

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-14

Third Place

Wayne def. CWC, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *