High School Volleyball-Sept. 23

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
|Adams Central Tournament
|First Round
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-20
Centura def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-20
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
Superior def. Centennial, 27-25, 25-21
|Consolation Semifinal
Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-13
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 18-25, 25-18, 25-9
|Semifinal
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-20
|Seventh Place
Boone Central def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-15
|Fifth Place
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-16
|Third Place
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22
|Championship
Centura def. Superior, 25-12, 25-14
|Allison Weston Monarch Tournament
|Silver Division
Kearney def. Omaha Burke, 27-25, 25-10
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-7, 25-4
|Consolation
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-8, 25-16
|Championship
Millard North def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-12
|Gold Division
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard West, 25-21, 27-25
|Consolation
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23
|Championship
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15
|Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
|First Round
Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15
Ewing def. Twin Loup, 23-25, 25-9, 25-6
North Central def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-7
|Consolation Semifinal
Amherst def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-18
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-20
|Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17
Ewing def. Arcadia-Loup City, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11
|Fifth Place
Amherst def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 21-25, 25-13
|Third Place
North Central def. Arcadia-Loup City, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22
|Championship
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ewing, 25-22, 29-27
|Arlington Tournament
Bennington def. Arlington, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12
Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska City, 25-8, 25-7
|Consolation
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13
|Championship
Bennington def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-22
|Aurora Tournament
|First Round
Aurora def. Central City, 25-23, 25-22
Beatrice def. Columbus Lakeview, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-15, 25-2
Waverly def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-15
|Consolation Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-18, 25-18
Sidney def. Central City, 25-23, 25-23
|Semifinal
Beatrice def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-23
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-9, 25-12
|Seventh Place
Central City def. Crete, 25-16, 25-16
|Fifth Place
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-20
|Third Place
Omaha Concordia def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-15
|Championship
Waverly def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-22
|Axtell Tournament
|Pool Play
|Blue Pool
Axtell, Kan. def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-23, 25-21
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wetmore, Kan., 25-17, 25-17
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Frankfort, Kan., 25-22, 25-21
|Bertrand Tournament
Bertrand def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-21
Giltner def. Riverside, 25-23, 14-25, 25-12
Giltner def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-20
Giltner def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-20
|Brady Tournament
Brady def. Mullen, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16
Maxwell def. Stapleton, 25-7, 25-17
South Loup def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-19, 25-9
Wauneta-Palisade def. Anselmo-Merna, 2-1
|Consolation Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-14
Mullen def. Stapleton, 25-12, 25-13
|Semifinal
Maxwell def. Brady, 25-11, 30-28
South Loup def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-11, 25-16
|Seventh Place
Eustis-Farnam def. Stapleton, 25-19, 25-23
|Fifth Place
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23
|Third Place
Brady def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11
|Championship
South Loup def. Maxwell, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18
|David City Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Aquinas def. David City, 25-10, 25-12
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20
David City def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-11
|Pool B
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-7
Twin River def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-22
|Hampton Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Red Cloud, 25-28, 27-25
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-15
Deshler def. Clarkson/Leigh, 13-25, 27-25, 14-2
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-20
Mead def. Hampton, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24
Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26
Mead def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-18
Red Cloud def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-11
|Hershey Tournament
Bridgeport def. Gothenburg, 27-25, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 21-25, 25-9
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-6, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24
Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9
|Holdrege Tournament
|First Round
Alliance def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-14, 29-27
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-11
McCook def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-11
Minden def. St. Paul, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-14
|Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Alliance, 22-25, 28-26, 25-17
Minden def. McCook, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 27-25
|Fifth Place
St. Paul def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 21-25, 25-8, 25-1
|Third Place
Alliance def. McCook, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
|Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18
|Lincoln Pius X Tournament
|Pool Play
|Green Pool
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-13, 25-10
Norris def. Blair, 25-6, 25-14
Norris def. Elkhorn, 28-7, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-19, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn, 25-9, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Blair, 25-11, 25-7
|Gold Pool
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Kearney Catholic, 25-5, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney Catholic, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-18
|Seventh Place
Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16
|Fifth Place
Elkhorn def. Kearney Catholic, 25-14, 25-21
|Third Place
Elkhorn South def. Norris, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
|Championship
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 28-26, 25-21
|Louisville Tournament (Booster)
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-15
Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-13
Louisville def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-13
Louisville def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-21
Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 27-29, 25-17
|Pool B
Douglas County West def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-10
Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-16, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Johnson County Central, 25-6, 25-8
Logan View def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-14
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Johnson County Central, 25-20, 25-21
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View, 2-1
Mitchell Tournament
Championship
Mitchell def. Hemingford , 25-17, 25-15
|Nebraska Lutheran Tournament
Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 26-24, 25-19
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-15, 25-13
Nebraska Lutheran def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-20
Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-4, 25-11
Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 25-13
|Potter-Dix Tournament
|First Round
Potter-Dix def. Burns, Wyo., 25-17, 25-17
Sedgwick, Kan. def. Potter-Dix, 11-25, 28-26, 25-23
|Scribner-Snyder Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-20
Scribner-Snyder def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-20
|Pool B
Elkhorn Valley def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22
Ponca def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-19
|Southern Tournament
Heartland def. Southern, 25-13, 25-11
Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11
Malcolm def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 25-13
Malcolm def. Southern, 25-10, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-16, 25-11
|Sutherland Tournament
|First Round
Broken Bow def. Dundy County-Stratton, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Chase County, 25-22, 10-25, 25-20
Overton def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15
Sutherland def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-20
Sutherland def. Chase County, 25-12, 25-19
|Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Overton, 25-16, 28-26
Wood River def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-22, 25-18
|Seventh Place
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
|Fifth Place
Sutherland def. Southwest, 25-7, 26-28, 25-4
|Third Place
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Overton, 25-23, 25-21
|Championship
Broken Bow def. Wood River, 26-24, 25-22
|West Holt Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-15
West Holt def. Plainview, 28-26, 25-19
|Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-11, 25-15
|First Round
CWC def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-11, 25-6
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-16
|Consolation Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18
Pierce def. Madison, 25-17, 25-21
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wayne, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-9, 25-13
|Seventh Place
Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
|Fifth Place
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-14
|Third Place
Wayne def. CWC, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
|Championship
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20
