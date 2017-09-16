High School Volleyball-Sept. 16

Panhandle Post

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-15, 15-25, 26-24

Alma Triangular

Alma def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14

Superior def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 11-25, 25-19

Superior def. Alma, 25-20, 15-25

BDS Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Dorchester, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Pool 2

Hampton def. Silver Lake, 25-5, 25-15

Hampton def. Elba, 25-7, 25-12

Silver Lake def. Elba, 25-12, 25-16

Third Place

Dorchester def. Elba, 25-8, 25-12

Second Place

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-12

Championship

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-20

Bridgeport Tournament

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-12, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 25-23

Leyton def. Perkins County, 26-24, 25-22

Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19

Central City Tournament
First Round

Central City def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-16

Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-7, 25-10

Platteview def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12

Holdrege def. Boone Central, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22

Semifinal

Hastings def. Central City, 25-19, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24

Seventh Place

Lexington def. Boone Central, 22-25, 25-14, 22-20

Fifth Place

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-22

Third Place

Central City def. Platteview, 26-24, 15-24, 25-20

Championship

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 15-25, 25-21, 25-13

Central Valley Tournament

Giltner def. Palmer, 25-20, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Central Valley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23

Consolation

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-15

Championship

Giltner def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Creighton Tournament

Creighton def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-20

Ewing def. Creighton, 25-9, 25-10

Ewing def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-22

Hartington-Newcastle def. Ewing, 25-22, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-17

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15

Cross County Tournament
Round Robin

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-21

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-11

Cross County def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-18

East Butler def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-23

Nebraska Lutheran def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-8

Nebraska Lutheran def. Cross County, 25-22, 26-24

Nebraska Lutheran def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-13

Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-15

Osceola def. East Butler, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26

Osceola def. High Plains Community, 25-22, 25-23

CWC Tournament

CWC def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-22

CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 26-24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. CWC, 25-19, 25-15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-15

Riverside def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-17

Fairbury Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Fairbury def. David City, 25-19, 25-21

Sandy Creek def. Fairbury, 25-23, 25-12

Sandy Creek def. David City, 25-22, 25-17

Pool B

Auburn def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-6

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-4, 25-9

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-13, 25-19

Fifth Place

David City def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-15

Third Place

Auburn def. Fairbury, 15-25, 25-13, 25-17

Championship

Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-16

Fillmore Central Tournament
Pool Play
Black Pool

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-5, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-12

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-21

Purple Pool

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-9, 25-21

Lincoln Christian def. Sutton, 25-11, 25-12

Milford def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-12

Fifth Place

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-23

Third Place

Fillmore Central def. Milford, 24-26, 25-22, 30-28

Championship

Lincoln Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14

Gibbon Tournament

Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-17

Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-21

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-11

Gibbon def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-20

Gibbon def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Southern Valley def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-18

Gothenburg Tournament

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17

Hershey def. Minden, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20

Hershey def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Gering, 25-23, 25-11

Minden def. Gering, 13-25, 25-21, 25-16

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-21, 25-20

St. Paul def. Minden, 25-23, 25-17

St. Paul def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15

St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-18

Heartland Lutheran Tournament

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15

Fullerton def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-19

Lincoln Public School Tournament
Gold Tournament
Semifinal

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-16, 25-21

First Round

Lincoln Southeast def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 26-24

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-21

Fifth Place

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-19

Third Place

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-13

Championship

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 25-14

Silver Tournament
Semifinal

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-21

Norris def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19

First Round

Bellevue West def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-10

Lincoln North Star def. North Platte, 25-18, 15-25, 27-25

Lincoln Northeast def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal

Columbus def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19

Norfolk def. North Platte, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Fifth Place

Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Third Place

Bellevue West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-10

Championship

Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-23

Logan View Tournament (Boosters Club)

Homer def. Yutan, 25-13, 25-20

Homer def. Logan View, 25-17, 25-21

Schuyler def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-20

Schuyler def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-13

Schuyler def. Homer, 21-25, 25-12, 25-22

Yutan def. Logan View, 25-22, 26-24

McCook Tournament
First Round

Alliance def. Southwest, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14

Cambridge def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-21, 19-25, 25-14

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-12, 25-18

McCook def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal

Northern Valley, Kan. def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22

Semifinal

Alliance def. Chase County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-15

McCook def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-23

Seventh Place

Southwest def. Valentine, 25-10, 11-25, 25-12

Championship

McCook def. Alliance, 25-20, 25-23

North Platte Tournament

Eustis-Farnam def. Paxton, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

McPherson County def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-20, 25-12

McPherson County def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-8

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Sutherland def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-13, 25-14

Ord Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Ord def. O’Neill, 25-19, 25-20

Ord def. Wayne, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16

Pool B

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-22, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-17, 25-19

Republic County Tournament, KS

Beloit, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21

Clifton-Clyde, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 16-25, 25-14, 25-17

Thayer Central def. Linn, Kan., 25-15, 27-25

Thayer Central def. Republic County, Kan., 25-15, 25-13

Seward Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Omaha Concordia def. York, 25-10, 25-21

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-13

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-9

Seward def. York, 25-14, 25-13

Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 26-24

York def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 26-24

Pool B

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-17

Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-12

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-21

Seventh Place

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 16-25, 25-15

Fifth Place

Bennington def. York, 25-18, 25-13

Third Place

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 28-26

Stanton Tournament
First Round

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-5, 25-5

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-20, 17-25, 28-12

Semifinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-8

Seventh Place

Twin River def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14

Fifth Place

Battle Creek def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-16

Championship

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Stanton, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24

Stuart Tournament

North Central def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9

Consolation

Clearwater/Orchard def. St. Mary’s, 25-7, 25-19

Championship

North Central def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman Tournament

Fort Calhoun def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21

Fort Calhoun def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23

Winnebago Volleyball Tournament

Walthill def. Santee, 25-12, 25-20

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

Winnebago def. Walthill, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22

