High School Volleyball-Sept. 16

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-15, 15-25, 26-24
|Alma Triangular
Alma def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14
Superior def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 11-25, 25-19
Superior def. Alma, 25-20, 15-25
|BDS Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Dorchester, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19
|Pool 2
Hampton def. Silver Lake, 25-5, 25-15
Hampton def. Elba, 25-7, 25-12
Silver Lake def. Elba, 25-12, 25-16
|Third Place
Dorchester def. Elba, 25-8, 25-12
|Second Place
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-12
|Championship
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-20
|Bridgeport Tournament
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-12, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 25-23
Leyton def. Perkins County, 26-24, 25-22
Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19
|Central City Tournament
|First Round
Central City def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-16
Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-7, 25-10
Platteview def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23
|Consolation Semifinal
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12
Holdrege def. Boone Central, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22
|Semifinal
Hastings def. Central City, 25-19, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24
|Seventh Place
Lexington def. Boone Central, 22-25, 25-14, 22-20
|Fifth Place
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-22
|Third Place
Central City def. Platteview, 26-24, 15-24, 25-20
|Championship
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 15-25, 25-21, 25-13
|Central Valley Tournament
Giltner def. Palmer, 25-20, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Central Valley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23
|Consolation
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-15
|Championship
Giltner def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
|Creighton Tournament
Creighton def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-20
Ewing def. Creighton, 25-9, 25-10
Ewing def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-22
Hartington-Newcastle def. Ewing, 25-22, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-17
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15
|Cross County Tournament
|Round Robin
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-21
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-11
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-18
East Butler def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-23
Nebraska Lutheran def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-8
Nebraska Lutheran def. Cross County, 25-22, 26-24
Nebraska Lutheran def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-13
Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-15
Osceola def. East Butler, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26
Osceola def. High Plains Community, 25-22, 25-23
|CWC Tournament
CWC def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-22
CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 26-24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. CWC, 25-19, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-15
Riverside def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-17
|Fairbury Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Fairbury def. David City, 25-19, 25-21
Sandy Creek def. Fairbury, 25-23, 25-12
Sandy Creek def. David City, 25-22, 25-17
|Pool B
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-6
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-4, 25-9
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-13, 25-19
|Fifth Place
David City def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-15
|Third Place
Auburn def. Fairbury, 15-25, 25-13, 25-17
|Championship
Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-16
|Fillmore Central Tournament
|Pool Play
|Black Pool
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-5, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-21
|Purple Pool
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-9, 25-21
Lincoln Christian def. Sutton, 25-11, 25-12
Milford def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-12
|Fifth Place
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-23
|Third Place
Fillmore Central def. Milford, 24-26, 25-22, 30-28
|Championship
Lincoln Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14
|Gibbon Tournament
Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-17
Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-21
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-11
Gibbon def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-20
Gibbon def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Southern Valley def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-18
|Gothenburg Tournament
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17
Hershey def. Minden, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20
Hershey def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Gering, 25-23, 25-11
Minden def. Gering, 13-25, 25-21, 25-16
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-21, 25-20
St. Paul def. Minden, 25-23, 25-17
St. Paul def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15
St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-18
|Heartland Lutheran Tournament
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15
Fullerton def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-19
|Lincoln Public School Tournament
|Gold Tournament
|Semifinal
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-16, 25-21
|First Round
Lincoln Southeast def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 26-24
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-21
|Fifth Place
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-19
|Third Place
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-13
|Championship
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 25-14
|Silver Tournament
|Semifinal
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-21
Norris def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19
|First Round
Bellevue West def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-10
Lincoln North Star def. North Platte, 25-18, 15-25, 27-25
Lincoln Northeast def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-23
|Consolation Semifinal
Columbus def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19
Norfolk def. North Platte, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
|Fifth Place
Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
|Third Place
Bellevue West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-10
|Championship
Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-23
|Logan View Tournament (Boosters Club)
Homer def. Yutan, 25-13, 25-20
Homer def. Logan View, 25-17, 25-21
Schuyler def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-20
Schuyler def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-13
Schuyler def. Homer, 21-25, 25-12, 25-22
Yutan def. Logan View, 25-22, 26-24
|McCook Tournament
|First Round
Alliance def. Southwest, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14
Cambridge def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-21, 19-25, 25-14
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-12, 25-18
McCook def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13
|Consolation Semifinal
Northern Valley, Kan. def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22
|Semifinal
Alliance def. Chase County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-15
McCook def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-23
|Seventh Place
Southwest def. Valentine, 25-10, 11-25, 25-12
|Championship
McCook def. Alliance, 25-20, 25-23
|North Platte Tournament
Eustis-Farnam def. Paxton, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
McPherson County def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-20, 25-12
McPherson County def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-8
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Sutherland def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-13, 25-14
|Ord Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Ord def. O’Neill, 25-19, 25-20
Ord def. Wayne, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16
|Pool B
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-22, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14
|Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-17, 25-19
|Republic County Tournament, KS
Beloit, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21
Clifton-Clyde, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 16-25, 25-14, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Linn, Kan., 25-15, 27-25
Thayer Central def. Republic County, Kan., 25-15, 25-13
|Seward Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Omaha Concordia def. York, 25-10, 25-21
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-13
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-9
Seward def. York, 25-14, 25-13
Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 26-24
York def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 26-24
|Pool B
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-17
Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-12
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 16-25, 25-15
|Fifth Place
Bennington def. York, 25-18, 25-13
|Third Place
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 28-26
|Stanton Tournament
|First Round
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-5, 25-5
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19
|Consolation Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-20, 17-25, 28-12
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-8
|Seventh Place
Twin River def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14
|Fifth Place
Battle Creek def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-16
|Championship
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Stanton, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24
|Stuart Tournament
North Central def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9
|Consolation
Clearwater/Orchard def. St. Mary’s, 25-7, 25-19
|Championship
North Central def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15
|Tekamah-Herman Tournament
Fort Calhoun def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21
Fort Calhoun def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23
|Winnebago Volleyball Tournament
Walthill def. Santee, 25-12, 25-20
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
Winnebago def. Walthill, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22
Leave a Reply