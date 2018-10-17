High School Volleyball Scoreboard Tuesday, October 16
Bayard Triangular
- Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-16
- Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-22
- Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 2-0
Traditional Matches
- Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
- Gordon/Rushville at Morrill – No Score Reported
- Hemingford def Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 15-25, 18-16 (3-2)
- Hyannis def. Arthur County, 19-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 (3-1)
- Kimball at Perkins County – No Score Reported
- Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-8, 25-23
- North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-16, 25-12, 10-25, 25-23
- Sidney def. Gering, 12-25, 25-20, 28-26, 27-25
- Sioux County def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 27-29, 15-2
Leave a Reply