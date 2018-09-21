High School Volleyball Scoreboard Thursday, September 20
Traditional Matches
- Creek Valley def. Garden County, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10 (3-2)
- Ogallala def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 (3-0)
- Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 (3-0)
Kimball Triangular
- Gering def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-21 (2-0)
Gering def. Sidney, 25-20, 27-25 (2-0)
- Sidney def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Leyton Triangular
- Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-16, 25-8 (2-0)
- Mitchell def. Leyton, 25-9, 25-9 (2-0)
- Mitchell vs Hay Springs
