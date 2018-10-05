High School Volleyball Scoreboard Thursday, October 4

Traditional Best-of-Five Matches
- Alliance def. Sidney, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 (3-2)
- Bennett County, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5 (3-2)
- Creek Valley def. Bayard, 6-25, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 (3-2)
- Sioux County def. Edgemont, SD, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 26-28, 15-12 (3-2)
- Morrill at Kimball – No Score Reported
- Potter-Dix at Caliche, CO – No score Reported
Broken Bow Triangular
- Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)
- Ogallala def. Minden, 19-25, 29-27, 25-22 (2-1)
Hyannis Triangular
- Hyannis def. Arthur County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
- Hyannis def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
- South Platte def. Arthur County, 21-25, 25-11, 25-6
Leave a Reply