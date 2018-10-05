Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball Scoreboard Thursday, October 4

Traditional Best-of-Five Matches

  • Alliance def. Sidney, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 (3-2)
  • Bennett County, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5 (3-2)
  • Creek Valley def. Bayard, 6-25, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 (3-2)
  • Sioux County def. Edgemont, SD, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 26-28, 15-12 (3-2)
  • Morrill at Kimball  – No Score Reported
  • Potter-Dix at Caliche, CO – No score Reported

Broken Bow Triangular

  • Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)
  • Ogallala def. Minden, 19-25, 29-27, 25-22 (2-1)

Hyannis Triangular

  • Hyannis def. Arthur County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
  • Hyannis def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
  • South Platte def. Arthur County, 21-25, 25-11, 25-6

