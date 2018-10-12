Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Volleyball Scoreboard – Thursday, October 11

by

  • Creek Valley def. Peetz, Colo., 3-0
  • Bayard def. Hemingford, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 (3-1)
  • Cody-Kilgore def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)
  • Minatare at Morrill – No Score Reported
  • Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)
  • Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)

Gordon/Rushville Triangular

  • Alliance def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
  • Alliance def. Valentine, 26-24, 27-25 (2-0)
  • Valentine def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21 (2-1)

