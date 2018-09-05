High School Volleyball Scoreboard – September 4

High School Volleyball Scoreboard – Tuesday, September 4
|Bridgeport Triangular
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10
Kimball def. Garden County, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
|Crawford Triangular
Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-11, 25-18
Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-20
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21
|Hyannis Triangular
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-21
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-20, 25-21
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-17
|Morrill Triangular
Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-20
Creek Valley def. Arthur County, 2-1
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 9-25, 25-19, 25-17
Alliance def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 15-12
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-21, 25-11, 25-21
Sidney def. Mitchell, 26-28, 25-9, 25-20, 25-22
Leave a Reply