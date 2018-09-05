Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball Scoreboard – September 4

Bridgeport Triangular

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-18

Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10

Kimball def. Garden County, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20

 

Crawford Triangular

Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-11, 25-18

Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-20

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

 

Hyannis Triangular

Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-21

Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-20, 25-21

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-17

 

Morrill Triangular

Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-20

Creek Valley def. Arthur County, 2-1

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 9-25, 25-19, 25-17

 

Alliance def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 15-12

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-21, 25-11, 25-21

Sidney def. Mitchell, 26-28, 25-9, 25-20, 25-22

