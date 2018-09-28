High School Volleyball Scoreboard & Schedule
Thursday – September 27
- Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14
- Chadron def. Belle Fourche, S.D., 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
- Hyannis def. Garden County, 13-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 16-14 (3-2)
- Kimball at Pine Bluffs, WY – No Score Reported
- Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Friday – September 28
- South Platte at Arthur County
- Cody-Kilgore at Crawford
- Minatare at Hay Springs
- Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
- Hyannis at Sioux County
- Leyton at Wallace
