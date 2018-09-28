Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball Scoreboard & Schedule

Thursday – September 27

  • Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14
  • Chadron def. Belle Fourche, S.D., 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
  • Hyannis def. Garden County, 13-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 16-14 (3-2)
  • Kimball at Pine Bluffs, WY – No Score Reported
  • Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Friday – September 28

  • South Platte at Arthur  County
  • Cody-Kilgore at Crawford
  • Minatare at Hay Springs
  • Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
  • Hyannis at Sioux County
  • Leyton at Wallace

 

