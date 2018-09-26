Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Volleyball Scoreboard Monday-Tuesday, September 25-26

by Leave a Comment

High School Volleyball Scoreboard Monday-Tuesday, September 25-26

Monday

Hemingford Triangular

  • Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-2, 25-15 (2-0)
  • Hemingford def. Bayard, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
  • Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)

 

Tuesday

Bayard Triangular

  • Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22
  • South Platte def. Bayard, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23 (2-1)
  • South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 17-25, 25-10 (2-1)

 

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 (3-1)

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15

Hill City, S.D. def. Hot Springs, S.D. 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 (3-0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *