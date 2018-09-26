High School Volleyball Scoreboard Monday-Tuesday, September 25-26
Monday
Hemingford Triangular
- Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-2, 25-15 (2-0)
- Hemingford def. Bayard, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
- Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)
Tuesday
Bayard Triangular
- Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22
- South Platte def. Bayard, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23 (2-1)
- South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 17-25, 25-10 (2-1)
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 (3-1)
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15
Hill City, S.D. def. Hot Springs, S.D. 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 (3-0)
Leave a Reply