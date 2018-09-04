High School Volleyball Schedule, Times – Tuesday, September 4

High School Volleyball Schedule – Tuesday, September 4
Bridgeport Triangular – 4:00, 5:00, 6:00
- Garden County vs. Bridgeport
- Garden County vs. Kimball
- Kimball vs. Bridgeport
Crawford Triangular – 5:00, 6:00, 7:00
- Hay Springs vs. Crawford
- Hemingford vs. Crawford
- Hemingford vs. Hay Springs
Hyannis Triangular – 4:00, 5:00, 6:00
- Mullen vs. Hyannis
- Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford
- Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis
Morrill Triangular – 5:00, 6:00, 7:00
- Arthur County vs. Creek Valley
- Arthur County vs. Morrill
- Creek Valley vs. Morrill
Alliance at Chadron – 7:00
Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff – 4:00
Sidney at Mitchell 7:00
