High School Volleyball Schedule, Times – Tuesday, September 4

Bridgeport Triangular – 4:00, 5:00, 6:00

  • Garden County vs. Bridgeport
  • Garden County vs. Kimball
  • Kimball vs. Bridgeport

Crawford Triangular – 5:00, 6:00, 7:00

  • Hay Springs vs. Crawford
  • Hemingford vs. Crawford
  • Hemingford vs. Hay Springs

Hyannis Triangular – 4:00, 5:00, 6:00

  • Mullen vs. Hyannis
  • Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford
  • Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis

Morrill Triangular – 5:00, 6:00, 7:00

  • Arthur County vs. Creek Valley
  • Arthur County vs. Morrill
  • Creek Valley vs. Morrill

Alliance at Chadron – 7:00

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff – 4:00

Sidney at Mitchell 7:00

