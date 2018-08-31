High School Volleyball Scoreboard – Thursday, August 30
- Alliance 3, Scottsbluff 0 – 25-19, 25-12, 26-24
- Bayard 3, Morrill 0 – 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
- Bridgeport 3, Kimball 0 – 25-21, 27-25, 25-17
- Chadron 3, Gordon/Rushville 0 – 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
- Creek Valley 3, Minatare 0 – 25-18, 33-31, 25-17
- Leyton 3, Garden County 1 – 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
- Mitchell 3, Hemingford 0 – 25-11, 25-6, 25-17
- Sidney 2, Ogallala 1 – 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
- Sidney 2, North Platte 1 – 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
