High School Volleyball Scoreboard – Thursday, August 30

  • Alliance 3, Scottsbluff 0 – 25-19, 25-12, 26-24
  • Bayard 3, Morrill 0 – 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
  • Bridgeport 3, Kimball 0 – 25-21, 27-25, 25-17
  • Chadron 3, Gordon/Rushville 0 – 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
  • Creek Valley 3, Minatare 0 – 25-18, 33-31, 25-17
  • Leyton 3, Garden County 1 – 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
  • Mitchell 3, Hemingford 0 – 25-11, 25-6, 25-17
  • Sidney 2, Ogallala 1 – 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
  • Sidney 2, North Platte 1 – 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

