High School Volleyball-Oct 24

Adams Central def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Alliance def. Chadron, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20

Arapahoe def. Loomis, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, 15-8

Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 3-2

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25

Aurora def. Seward, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16

Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23

Cozad def. Lexington, 3-0

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-20, 27-25

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10

Elwood def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-7, 25-15, 25-8

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 26-24, 25-15, 25-10

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13

Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island Northwest, 29-31, 25-23, 25-16, 25-11

Malcolm def. Mead, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-6, 25-17, 25-23

Norris def. Blair, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Ogallala def. Gering, 3-1

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

Omaha Concordia def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8

Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 16-25, 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23

Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-9, 25-17

St. Paul def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14

Wahoo def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Waverly def. Bennington, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-6, 25-13

York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-17, 25-7

Amherst Triangular

Overton def. Amherst, 25-9, 25-18

Overton def. Shelton, 25-11, 25-11

Arcadia-Loup City Triangular

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-23

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-21

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15

Arthur County Triangular

Cody-Kilgore def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-17

Cody-Kilgore def. McPherson County, 25-17, 25-20

McPherson County def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-21

Axtell Triangular

Axtell def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 25-20

Blue Hill def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-21

Blue Hill def. Axtell, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

Brady Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-21, 25-22

Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Cambridge, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-7, 11-25, 25-21

Sutherland def. Cambridge, 25-22, 25-19

Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-16, 19-25, 26-24

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-17

Franklin Tournament
First Round

Franklin def. Alma, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14

Championship

Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-9, 19-25, 26-28, 15-13

Giltner Tournament

Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 21-25, 25-10

Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-11

Third Place

Red Cloud def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13

Championship

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-11, 27-25

Harvard Triangular

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22

Heartland Lutheran def. Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
First Round

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-22, 23-25, 28-30, 25-8, 15-10

Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-14, 28-26, 25-23

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 11-25, 17-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-13

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Semifinal

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-22, 25-8

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Consolation

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

Championship

Ponca def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-11, 25-19

Leyton Invitational

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-14, 25-9

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-9

Leyton def. South Platte, 26-24, 25-6

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-12

McCook Triangular

McCook def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-12

Minden def. McCook, 24-25, 25-20, 25-19

Minden def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-19

McCool Junction Triangular

Hampton def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-13

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-23

Medicine Valley Triangular

Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-16

Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-13

Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19

O’Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12

Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-11

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11

Mitchell Triangular

Bridgeport def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-15

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-15, 25-14

Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-13

Nebraska Christian Triangular

Broken Bow def. Central City, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-14, 25-6

Nebraska Christian def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular

Nebraska Lutheran def. High Plains Community, 25-12, 25-18

Nebraska Lutheran def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-18

Osceola def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-13

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Elgin Public/Pope John def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Ewing def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10

Omaha Roncalli Triangular

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-9

Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli, 29-27, 25-18

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-8, 25-8

Ord Triangular

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 25-6, 27-25

Ord def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-11

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-9, 25-14

Pender Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18

West Point-Beemer def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 25-22

Sandy Creek Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-14, 25-9

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-10

Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-12

Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Christian Academy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Scribner-Snyder def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-18

St. Edward Triangular

Madison def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-15

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-13

Riverside def. Madison, 25-15, 25-15

Stanton Triangular

Stanton def. Logan View, 25-1, 25-11

Stanton def. North Bend Central, 25-26, 25-21

Yutan Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-7, 25-14

Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-14

Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-20

