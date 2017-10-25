High School Volleyball-Oct 24

Adams Central def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Alliance def. Chadron, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20
Arapahoe def. Loomis, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, 15-8
Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 3-2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25
Aurora def. Seward, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16
Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Cozad def. Lexington, 3-0
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-20, 27-25
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10
Elwood def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-7, 25-15, 25-8
Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 26-24, 25-15, 25-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island Northwest, 29-31, 25-23, 25-16, 25-11
Malcolm def. Mead, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-6, 25-17, 25-23
Norris def. Blair, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8
Ogallala def. Gering, 3-1
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14
Omaha Concordia def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8
Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 16-25, 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23
Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-9, 25-17
St. Paul def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14
Wahoo def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Waverly def. Bennington, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-6, 25-13
York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-17, 25-7
|Amherst Triangular
Overton def. Amherst, 25-9, 25-18
Overton def. Shelton, 25-11, 25-11
|Arcadia-Loup City Triangular
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-23
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-21
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15
|Arthur County Triangular
Cody-Kilgore def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-17
Cody-Kilgore def. McPherson County, 25-17, 25-20
McPherson County def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-21
|Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 25-20
Blue Hill def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-21
Blue Hill def. Axtell, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
|Brady Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-21, 25-22
Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14
|Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Cambridge, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-7, 11-25, 25-21
Sutherland def. Cambridge, 25-22, 25-19
|Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-16, 19-25, 26-24
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-17
|Franklin Tournament
|First Round
Franklin def. Alma, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14
|Championship
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-9, 19-25, 26-28, 15-13
|Giltner Tournament
Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 21-25, 25-10
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-11
|Third Place
Red Cloud def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13
|Championship
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-11, 27-25
|Harvard Triangular
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22
Heartland Lutheran def. Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-18
|Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
|First Round
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-22, 23-25, 28-30, 25-8, 15-10
Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-14, 28-26, 25-23
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8
|Consolation Semifinal
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 11-25, 17-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-13
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
|Semifinal
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-22, 25-8
|Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
|Championship
Ponca def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-11, 25-19
|Leyton Invitational
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-14, 25-9
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-9
Leyton def. South Platte, 26-24, 25-6
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-12
|McCook Triangular
McCook def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-12
Minden def. McCook, 24-25, 25-20, 25-19
Minden def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-19
|McCool Junction Triangular
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-13
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-23
|Medicine Valley Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-16
Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-13
|Mid-State Conference Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19
O’Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12
|Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11
|Mitchell Triangular
Bridgeport def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-15
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-15, 25-14
Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-13
|Nebraska Christian Triangular
Broken Bow def. Central City, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-14, 25-6
Nebraska Christian def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17
|Nebraska Lutheran Triangular
Nebraska Lutheran def. High Plains Community, 25-12, 25-18
Nebraska Lutheran def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-18
Osceola def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-13
|Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Elgin Public/Pope John def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Ewing def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10
|Omaha Roncalli Triangular
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-9
Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli, 29-27, 25-18
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-8, 25-8
|Ord Triangular
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 25-6, 27-25
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-11
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-9, 25-14
|Pender Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18
West Point-Beemer def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 25-22
|Sandy Creek Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-14, 25-9
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-10
Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-12
|Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Christian Academy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16
Scribner-Snyder def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-18
|St. Edward Triangular
Madison def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-15
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-13
Riverside def. Madison, 25-15, 25-15
|Stanton Triangular
Stanton def. Logan View, 25-1, 25-11
Stanton def. North Bend Central, 25-26, 25-21
|Yutan Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-7, 25-14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-14
Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-20
