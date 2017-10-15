Panhandle Post

High School volleyball-Oct. 14

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Consolation Bracket
Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-20

Seventh Place

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-23

Fifth Place

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-21

Championship Bracket
Semifinal

Hyannis def. Brady, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-9

Third Place

Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9

Championship

Hyannis def. South Loup, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9

Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament

Bayard def. South Platte, 26-24, 25-19

Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-1, 25-8

Leyton def. Garden County, 25-17, 25-13

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-7

Semifinal

Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20

Third Place

Bayard def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-21

Championship

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14

 

South Platte Valley Association Tournament
First Round

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-4, 25-12

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15

Semifinal

Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-18

Third Place

Bridgeport def. Hershey, 2-0

Championship

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-23, 26-28, 25-22

 

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-11, 25-14

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-9

Cozad def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-7

Cozad def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13

