High School volleyball-Oct. 14

|Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-20
|Seventh Place
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-23
|Fifth Place
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-21
|Championship Bracket
|Semifinal
Hyannis def. Brady, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-9
|Third Place
Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9
|Championship
Hyannis def. South Loup, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9
|Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament
Bayard def. South Platte, 26-24, 25-19
Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-1, 25-8
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-17, 25-13
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-7
|Semifinal
Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20
|Third Place
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-21
|Championship
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14
|South Platte Valley Association Tournament
|First Round
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-4, 25-12
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15
|South Platte Valley Association Tournament
|Semifinal
Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-18
|Third Place
Bridgeport def. Hershey, 2-0
|Championship
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-23, 26-28, 25-22
|Valentine Tournament
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-11, 25-14
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-9
Cozad def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-7
Cozad def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13
Leave a Reply