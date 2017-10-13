Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Volleyball-Oct. 12

by Leave a Comment

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Shelton, 25-9, 25-27, 25-7, 25-12

Columbus Scotus def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

Creek Valley def. Peetz, Colo., 25-13, 25-16, 26-24

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Elkhorn def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 25-12

Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-8, 25-8, 25-11

Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-22, 25-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 15-9

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Hastings def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25

Heartland def. Sutton, 25-9, 25-16, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 3-0

Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 10-25, 15-9

Lincoln East def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

Lincoln Northeast def. Norfolk, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Marysville, Kan. def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11

McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Millard North def. Millard West, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 15-8

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23

North Platte def. McCook, 25-22, 25-13, 25-24

Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11

Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22

Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22

Waverly def. Elkhorn South, 14-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 12-25, 31-29, 26-28, 25-19, 15-13

Winside def. Allen, 25-22, 28-26, 25-20

Wynot def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-10, 25-9

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-22

Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-22

Boyd County def. Stuart, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-10

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-16

Central Conference Tournament
First Round

Aurora def. Crete, 25-9, 25-14

Aurora def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-15, 26-24

Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-15, 25-17

Seward def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-7, 25-18

York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-10

Cornerstone Christian Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone Christian, 2-1

Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 2-0

David City Triangular

Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-18

Aquinas def. David City, 25-10, 25-22

David City def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Gold Tournament
Third Place

Freeman def. Mead, 25-14, 25-22

Championship

Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20

Silver Tournament
Semifinal

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-16

Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-10, 25-8

Seventh Place

Louisville def. Yutan, 25-16, 25-20

Fifth Place

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-19

East Husker Conference Tournament
First Round

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 2-0

Stanton def. Madison, 25-5, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman def. Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-12, 25-10

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-14

Consolation Quarterfinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-23, 25-15

Pender def. Logan View, 2-0

Scribner-Snyder def. Oakland-Craig, 25-9, 20-25, 25-23

Quarterfinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-12, 25-19

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-19, 25-18

Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Consolation

Axtell def. Elwood, 25-22, 28-24, 18-25, 25-21

Championship

Pleasanton def. Overton, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 27-25

Giltner Triangular

Giltner def. Cross County, 25-16, 25-17

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-17

Meridian def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-11

Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Play In

Burwell def. Elba, 25-12, 25-3, 25-8

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

First Round

Central Valley def. Palmer, 18-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-10

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-18, 25-18, 25-8

Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Riverside def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Gordon-Rushville Triangular

Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-11

Alliance def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-19

Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-17

Gothenburg Triangular

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lexington, 25-8, 25-9

Lexington def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-11

Harvard Triangular

Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12

Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-10

Lou Platte Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Loup Valley Division
Semifinal

Brady def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 25-16

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 27-29, 25-16

First Round

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-21

Brady def. Stapleton, 25-6, 25-11

Sandhills Division
First Round

Mullen def. McPherson County, 25-14, 25-23

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-13, 25-11

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-13, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 13-25, 25-13, 25-14

O’Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 11-25, 25-9, 25-22

O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-15

Pierce County Tournament

Pierce def. Osmond, 25-9, 25-16

Plainview def. Randolph, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

Consolation

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-20

Championship

Pierce def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16

Sioux City North, Iowa Triangular

LeMars, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

Sioux City, North, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

Southern Valley Triangular

Minden def. Alma, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13

Minden def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-23

Southern Valley def. Alma, 2-0

Walthill Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-15

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 27-25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *