High School Volleyball-Oct. 12

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Shelton, 25-9, 25-27, 25-7, 25-12
Columbus Scotus def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19
Creek Valley def. Peetz, Colo., 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Elkhorn def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 25-12
Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-8, 25-8, 25-11
Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-22, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 15-9
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Hastings def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25
Heartland def. Sutton, 25-9, 25-16, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 3-0
Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 10-25, 15-9
Lincoln East def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Lincoln Northeast def. Norfolk, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Marysville, Kan. def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11
McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Millard North def. Millard West, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 15-8
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23
North Platte def. McCook, 25-22, 25-13, 25-24
Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11
Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18
Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22
Waverly def. Elkhorn South, 14-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 12-25, 31-29, 26-28, 25-19, 15-13
Winside def. Allen, 25-22, 28-26, 25-20
Wynot def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-10, 25-9
|Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-22
Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-22
Boyd County def. Stuart, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
|Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-16
|Central Conference Tournament
|First Round
Aurora def. Crete, 25-9, 25-14
Aurora def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-15, 26-24
Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-15, 25-17
Seward def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-7, 25-18
York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-10
|Cornerstone Christian Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone Christian, 2-1
Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 2-0
|David City Triangular
Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-18
Aquinas def. David City, 25-10, 25-22
David City def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22
|East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
|Gold Tournament
|Third Place
Freeman def. Mead, 25-14, 25-22
|Championship
Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20
|Silver Tournament
|Semifinal
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-16
Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-10, 25-8
|Seventh Place
Louisville def. Yutan, 25-16, 25-20
|Fifth Place
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-19
|East Husker Conference Tournament
|First Round
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 2-0
Stanton def. Madison, 25-5, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman def. Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-12, 25-10
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-14
|Consolation Quarterfinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-23, 25-15
Pender def. Logan View, 2-0
Scribner-Snyder def. Oakland-Craig, 25-9, 20-25, 25-23
|Quarterfinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-12, 25-19
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-19, 25-18
|Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Axtell def. Elwood, 25-22, 28-24, 18-25, 25-21
|Championship
Pleasanton def. Overton, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 27-25
|Giltner Triangular
Giltner def. Cross County, 25-16, 25-17
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-17
Meridian def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-11
|Goldenrod Conference Tournament
|Play In
Burwell def. Elba, 25-12, 25-3, 25-8
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
|First Round
Central Valley def. Palmer, 18-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-18, 25-18, 25-8
Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Riverside def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23
|Gordon-Rushville Triangular
Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-11
Alliance def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-19
Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-17
|Gothenburg Triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lexington, 25-8, 25-9
Lexington def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-11
|Harvard Triangular
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-10
|Lou Platte Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
|Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
|Loup Valley Division
|Semifinal
Brady def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 25-16
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 27-29, 25-16
|First Round
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-21
Brady def. Stapleton, 25-6, 25-11
|Sandhills Division
|First Round
Mullen def. McPherson County, 25-14, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-13, 25-11
|Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-13, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
|Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 13-25, 25-13, 25-14
O’Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 11-25, 25-9, 25-22
O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-15
|Pierce County Tournament
Pierce def. Osmond, 25-9, 25-16
Plainview def. Randolph, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
|Consolation
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-20
|Championship
Pierce def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16
|Sioux City North, Iowa Triangular
LeMars, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Sioux City, North, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17
|Southern Valley Triangular
Minden def. Alma, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13
Minden def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-23
Southern Valley def. Alma, 2-0
|Walthill Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-15
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 27-25
