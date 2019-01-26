High School Scoreboard Friday, January 26
Boys
- Alliance 67, Gering 52
- Bayard 61, South Platte 41
- Creek Valley 55, Garden County 52 (OT)
- Edgemont, SD 49, Hay Springs 48
- Minatare 53, Leyton 36
- Mitchell 66, Gordon-Rushville 37
- Morrill 53, Crawford 32
- Ogallala 70, Broken Bow 53
- Rapid City Central, SD 54, Scottsbluff 43
- Sidney 56, Chadron 49
- Sutherland 38, Kimball 30
Girls
- Crawford 25, Morrill 24
- Garden County 38, Creek Valley 28
- Gering 49, Alliance 45
- Kimball 54, Sutherland 21
- Leyton 62, Minatare 37
- Mitchell 53, Gordon-Rushville 31
- Ogallala 61, McCook 49
- Scottsbluff 64, Rapid City Central, SD 59
- Sidney 50, Chadron 33
- South Platte 52, Bayard 44
Source: NSAA
