Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Scoreboard Friday, January 26

by Leave a Comment

High School Scoreboard Friday, January 26

Boys

  • Alliance 67, Gering 52
  • Bayard 61, South Platte 41
  • Creek Valley 55, Garden County 52 (OT)
  • Edgemont, SD 49, Hay Springs 48
  • Minatare 53, Leyton 36
  • Mitchell 66, Gordon-Rushville 37
  • Morrill 53, Crawford 32
  • Ogallala 70, Broken Bow 53
  • Rapid City Central, SD 54, Scottsbluff 43
  • Sidney 56, Chadron 49
  • Sutherland 38, Kimball 30

Girls

  • Crawford 25, Morrill 24
  • Garden County 38, Creek Valley 28
  • Gering 49, Alliance 45
  • Kimball 54, Sutherland 21
  • Leyton 62, Minatare 37
  • Mitchell 53, Gordon-Rushville 31
  • Ogallala 61, McCook 49
  • Scottsbluff 64, Rapid City Central, SD 59
  • Sidney 50, Chadron 33
  • South Platte 52, Bayard 44

Source: NSAA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *