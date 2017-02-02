Panhandle Post

High school hoops Thursday: Western Trails Conference Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – THURSDAY

 

GIRLS

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Bayard (5-12) at Hemingford (14-3)  – 6:00
  • Kimball (5-9) at Gordon/Rushville (11-5) – 5:00
  • Bridgeport (7-10) at Morrill (13-4) – 5:00

 

Edgemont, SD (2-10) at Hay Springs (7-11)

Oelrichs, SD (8-3)  at Minatare (1-12)

McPherson County (0-12) at Hyannis (17-2)

 

BOYS

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Hemingford (8-8) at Morrill (9-9) – 6:30
  • Bayard (4-12) at Gordon/Rushville (12-3) – 6:30
  • Mitchell (4-12) at Bridgeport (9-7) – 6:00

 

Edgemont, SD (0-11) at Hay Springs (3-14)

Oelrichs, SD (3-5) at Minatare (2-11)

McPherson County (2-10) at Hyannis (5-12)

 