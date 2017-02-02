High school hoops Thursday: Western Trails Conference Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – THURSDAY
GIRLS
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Bayard (5-12) at Hemingford (14-3) – 6:00
- Kimball (5-9) at Gordon/Rushville (11-5) – 5:00
- Bridgeport (7-10) at Morrill (13-4) – 5:00
Edgemont, SD (2-10) at Hay Springs (7-11)
Oelrichs, SD (8-3) at Minatare (1-12)
McPherson County (0-12) at Hyannis (17-2)
BOYS
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Hemingford (8-8) at Morrill (9-9) – 6:30
- Bayard (4-12) at Gordon/Rushville (12-3) – 6:30
- Mitchell (4-12) at Bridgeport (9-7) – 6:00
Edgemont, SD (0-11) at Hay Springs (3-14)
Oelrichs, SD (3-5) at Minatare (2-11)
McPherson County (2-10) at Hyannis (5-12)