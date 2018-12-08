High School Hoops Scoreboard – Friday, December 7
GIRLS
- Bridgeport 48, Bayard 31
- Chadron 59, Gordon-Rushville 29
- Cody-Kilgore 41, Arthur County 18
- Creek Valley 50, Potter-Dix 25
- Gering 68, Alliance 55
- Kimball 65, Perkins County 29
- Minatare 53, Sioux County 27
- Morrill 42, Garden County 26
- Mullen 47, Hyannis 25
- Ogallala 64, Sutherland 26
- Sidney 55, Chase County 36
- South Platte 53, Leyton 44 (OT)
BOYS
- Chadron 47, Gordon-Rushville 45
- Chase County 45, Sidney 25
- Cody-Kilgore 56, Arthur County 31
- Gillette – Campbell County., WY 78, Scottsbluff 61
- Minatare 46, Sioux County 33
- Morrill 48, Garden County 28
- Mullen 58, Hyannis 49
- Ogallala 82, Sutherland 26
- Perkins County 55, Kimball 47
- South Platte 54, Leyton 41
- Todd County, SD 71, Valentine 53
Source: NSAA
