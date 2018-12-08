Panhandle Post

High School Hoops Scoreboard – Friday, December 7

GIRLS

  • Bridgeport 48, Bayard 31
  • Chadron 59, Gordon-Rushville 29
  • Cody-Kilgore 41, Arthur County 18
  • Creek Valley 50, Potter-Dix 25
  • Gering 68, Alliance 55
  • Kimball 65, Perkins County 29
  • Minatare 53, Sioux County 27
  • Morrill 42, Garden County 26
  • Mullen 47, Hyannis 25
  • Ogallala 64, Sutherland 26
  • Sidney 55, Chase County 36
  • South Platte 53, Leyton 44 (OT)

BOYS

  • Chadron 47, Gordon-Rushville 45
  • Chase County 45, Sidney 25
  • Cody-Kilgore 56, Arthur County 31
  • Gillette – Campbell County., WY 78, Scottsbluff 61
  • Minatare 46, Sioux County 33
  • Morrill 48, Garden County 28
  • Mullen 58, Hyannis 49
  • Ogallala 82, Sutherland 26
  • Perkins County 55, Kimball 47
  • South Platte 54, Leyton 41
  • Todd County, SD 71, Valentine 53

Source: NSAA

