High School Football & Volleyball Scoreboard Friday, September 21
Football
- Alliance 28, Chase County 0
- Bridgeport 22, Gibbon 20
- Broken Bow 7, Valentine 0
- Chadron 34, Sidney 20
- Creek Valley 40, Arthur County 35
- Garden County 60, Leyton/Banner County 6
- Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 26
- Hemingford 46, Kimball 20
- Hot Springs, SD 28, Belle Fourche, SD 21
- Hyannis 91, Potter-Dix 14
- McCook 48, Lexington 6
- Minatare 74, South Platte 50
- Morrill at Perkins County – Canceled
- Ogallala 53, Mitchell 20
- Scottsbluff 62, Gering 6
- Sioux County 39, Crawford 38
- Southern Valley 14, Gordon-Rushville 0
- Sutherland 46, Bayard 14
Volleyball
- Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)
- Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 (3-0)
- Hyannis def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
- Sioux County def. Crawford, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-22 (3-1)
- South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 (3-0)
