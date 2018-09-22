Panhandle Post

High School Football & Volleyball Scoreboard Friday, September 21

Football

  • Alliance 28, Chase County 0
  • Bridgeport 22, Gibbon 20
  • Broken Bow 7, Valentine 0
  • Chadron 34, Sidney 20
  • Creek Valley 40, Arthur County 35
  • Garden County 60, Leyton/Banner County 6
  • Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 26
  • Hemingford 46, Kimball 20
  • Hot Springs, SD 28, Belle Fourche, SD 21
  • Hyannis 91, Potter-Dix 14
  • McCook 48, Lexington 6
  • Minatare 74, South Platte 50
  • Morrill at Perkins County – Canceled
  • Ogallala 53, Mitchell 20
  • Scottsbluff 62, Gering 6
  • Sioux County 39, Crawford 38
  • Southern Valley 14, Gordon-Rushville 0
  • Sutherland 46, Bayard 14

 

Volleyball

  • Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)
  • Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 (3-0)
  • Hyannis def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
  • Sioux County def. Crawford, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-22 (3-1)
  • South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 (3-0)

