High School Football Sept. 8

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 24, Cozad 8
Ainsworth 38, Hemingford 32, OT
Alma 80, Franklin 18
Aquinas 63, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
Arcadia-Loup City 42, Sandy Creek 0
Archbishop Bergan 21, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Arthur County 34, Minatare 30
Auburn 29, Omaha Concordia 14
Aurora 40, Waverly 27
Battle Creek 28, Central City 7
Bayard 16, Centura 6
Bellevue West 49, Lincoln North Star 3
Bennington 35, Platteview 21
Bishop Neumann 32, Syracuse 10
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 12
Blue Hill 41, Arapahoe 14
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O’Neill 0
Boys Town 61, Louisville 0
Brady 84, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 12
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Tri County 13
Burwell 59, Palmer 0
CWC-Ewing 81, Elgin Public/Pope John 8
Centennial 36, Palmyra 22
Chadron 22, Broken Bow 0
Clearwater/Orchard 58, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cody-Kilgore 27, Hay Springs 18
Columbus 48, Grand Island Northwest 30
Columbus Lakeview 42, Fort Calhoun 6
Crawford 35, Morrill 6
Creighton 74, Boyd County 0
Deshler 62, Maywood-Hayes Center 16
Diller-Odell 51, Superior 16
East Alton-Wood River, Ill. 36, Madison 6
East Butler 42, Nebraska City Lourdes 6
Elba 44, Santee 0
Elkhorn 38, Beatrice 21
Elkhorn Mount Michael 39, Nebraska City 36
Elkhorn South 66, Plattsmouth 0
Elm Creek 48, Nebraska Christian 8
Emerson-Hubbard 39, Scribner-Snyder 0
Fairbury 68, Falls City 14
Freeman 48, Southern 21
Friend 50, Sterling 0
Fullerton 38, Shelton 0
Garden County 46, Wauneta-Palisade 14
Gordon/Rushville 40, Bridgeport 8
Gothenburg 25, Chase County 7
Grand Island 42, Omaha Northwest 0
Gretna 42, Blair 16
Guardian Angels 60, Plainview 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Twin River 6
Harvard 40, Silver Lake 0
Hastings 31, Gering 3
Heartland 42, Giltner 38
Hershey 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Holdrege 55, Alliance 12
Howells/Dodge 66, Omaha Nation 8
Humphrey St. Francis 22, Wynot 20, OT
Hyannis 38, Sioux County 14
Johnson County Central 41, Conestoga 27
Kearney Catholic 35, Ogallala 6
Kenesaw 55, Ravenna 0
Lincoln Christian 20, Lincoln Lutheran 19
Lincoln High 46, Papillion-LaVista South 17
Lincoln Southeast 26, Lincoln East 6
Logan View 27, Yutan 20
Loomis 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Shelby/Rising City 6
Malcolm 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8
Maxwell 85, Hitchcock County 34
McCook 28, Sidney 7
McCool Junction 43, Parkview Christian 35
Medicine Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22
Meridian 34, Weeping Water 16
Milford-Dorchester 34, David City 7
Millard North 62, Papillion-LaVista 35
Millard South 24, Lincoln Pius X 21
Millard West 42, Lincoln Southwest 23
Minden 29, Southern Valley 6
Mitchell 50, Kimball 14
Mullen 58, Anselmo-Merna 12
Nebraska Lutheran 48, Osceola 8
Norfolk Catholic 24, Wahoo 19
North Bend Central 47, Tekamah-Herman 0
North Central 44, Sandhills/Thedford 22
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Gibbon 13
Oakland-Craig 41, Crofton 7
Omaha Bryan 18, Omaha Central 15
Omaha Creighton Prep 41, Fremont 8
Omaha North 67, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 44, Crete 7
Omaha Westside 55, Omaha South 7
Ord 62, Madison 0
Pawnee City 46, Exeter/Milligan 44
Peetz, Colo. 58, Creek Valley 12
Pierce 63, Columbus Scotus 32
Pleasanton 41, Axtell 36
Ponca 34, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 14
Ralston 33, South Sioux City 6
Raymond Central 26, Douglas County West 21
Red Cloud def. McPherson County, forfeit
Riverside 85, Hampton 0
Scottsbluff 43, Lexington 14
Seward 34, Norris 14
South Loup 44, Bertrand 0
Spalding Academy 45, Walthill 6
St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 21
St. Paul 48, Chetopa, Kan. 0
Stanton 18, Cross County 6
Sutton 24, Hastings St. Cecilia 6
Twin Loup 69, Stuart 0
Valentine 21, St. Paul 0
Wakefield 54, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Wallace 75, Leyton 18
Wayne 30, Arlington 12
West Holt 81, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
West Point-Beemer 54, Wisner-Pilger 0
Wilber-Clatonia 29, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 69, Elwood 48
Wood River 48, Fillmore Central 20
York 57, Schuyler 7
