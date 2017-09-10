Panhandle Post

High School Football Sept. 8

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 24, Cozad 8

Ainsworth 38, Hemingford 32, OT

Alma 80, Franklin 18

Aquinas 63, Grand Island Central Catholic 7

Arcadia-Loup City 42, Sandy Creek 0

Archbishop Bergan 21, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Arthur County 34, Minatare 30

Auburn 29, Omaha Concordia 14

Aurora 40, Waverly 27

Battle Creek 28, Central City 7

Bayard 16, Centura 6

Bellevue West 49, Lincoln North Star 3

Bennington 35, Platteview 21

Bishop Neumann 32, Syracuse 10

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 12

Blue Hill 41, Arapahoe 14

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O’Neill 0

Boys Town 61, Louisville 0

Brady 84, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Tri County 13

Burwell 59, Palmer 0

CWC-Ewing 81, Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Centennial 36, Palmyra 22

Chadron 22, Broken Bow 0

Clearwater/Orchard 58, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Cody-Kilgore 27, Hay Springs 18

Columbus 48, Grand Island Northwest 30

Columbus Lakeview 42, Fort Calhoun 6

Crawford 35, Morrill 6

Creighton 74, Boyd County 0

Deshler 62, Maywood-Hayes Center 16

Diller-Odell 51, Superior 16

East Alton-Wood River, Ill. 36, Madison 6

East Butler 42, Nebraska City Lourdes 6

Elba 44, Santee 0

Elkhorn 38, Beatrice 21

Elkhorn Mount Michael 39, Nebraska City 36

Elkhorn South 66, Plattsmouth 0

Elm Creek 48, Nebraska Christian 8

Emerson-Hubbard 39, Scribner-Snyder 0

Fairbury 68, Falls City 14

Freeman 48, Southern 21

Friend 50, Sterling 0

Fullerton 38, Shelton 0

Garden County 46, Wauneta-Palisade 14

Gordon/Rushville 40, Bridgeport 8

Gothenburg 25, Chase County 7

Grand Island 42, Omaha Northwest 0

Gretna 42, Blair 16

Guardian Angels 60, Plainview 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Twin River 6

Harvard 40, Silver Lake 0

Hastings 31, Gering 3

Heartland 42, Giltner 38

Hershey 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Holdrege 55, Alliance 12

Howells/Dodge 66, Omaha Nation 8

Humphrey St. Francis 22, Wynot 20, OT

Hyannis 38, Sioux County 14

Johnson County Central 41, Conestoga 27

Kearney Catholic 35, Ogallala 6

Kenesaw 55, Ravenna 0

Lincoln Christian 20, Lincoln Lutheran 19

Lincoln High 46, Papillion-LaVista South 17

Lincoln Southeast 26, Lincoln East 6

Logan View 27, Yutan 20

Loomis 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Lutheran High Northeast 52, Shelby/Rising City 6

Malcolm 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Maxwell 85, Hitchcock County 34

McCook 28, Sidney 7

McCool Junction 43, Parkview Christian 35

Medicine Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22

Meridian 34, Weeping Water 16

Milford-Dorchester 34, David City 7

Millard North 62, Papillion-LaVista 35

Millard South 24, Lincoln Pius X 21

Millard West 42, Lincoln Southwest 23

Minden 29, Southern Valley 6

Mitchell 50, Kimball 14

Mullen 58, Anselmo-Merna 12

Nebraska Lutheran 48, Osceola 8

Norfolk Catholic 24, Wahoo 19

North Bend Central 47, Tekamah-Herman 0

North Central 44, Sandhills/Thedford 22

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Gibbon 13

Oakland-Craig 41, Crofton 7

Omaha Bryan 18, Omaha Central 15

Omaha Creighton Prep 41, Fremont 8

Omaha North 67, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 44, Crete 7

Omaha Westside 55, Omaha South 7

Ord 62, Madison 0

Pawnee City 46, Exeter/Milligan 44

Peetz, Colo. 58, Creek Valley 12

Pierce 63, Columbus Scotus 32

Pleasanton 41, Axtell 36

Ponca 34, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 14

Ralston 33, South Sioux City 6

Raymond Central 26, Douglas County West 21

Red Cloud def. McPherson County, forfeit

Riverside 85, Hampton 0

Scottsbluff 43, Lexington 14

Seward 34, Norris 14

South Loup 44, Bertrand 0

Spalding Academy 45, Walthill 6

St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 21

St. Paul 48, Chetopa, Kan. 0

Stanton 18, Cross County 6

Sutton 24, Hastings St. Cecilia 6

Twin Loup 69, Stuart 0

Valentine 21, St. Paul 0

Wakefield 54, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Wallace 75, Leyton 18

Wayne 30, Arlington 12

West Holt 81, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

West Point-Beemer 54, Wisner-Pilger 0

Wilber-Clatonia 29, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 69, Elwood 48

Wood River 48, Fillmore Central 20

York 57, Schuyler 7

___

