High School Football-Sept.15

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 41, Minden 6

Allen 46, Elkhorn Valley 20

Aquinas 17, Columbus Scotus 16

Arapahoe 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Cross County 13

Battle Creek 27, Archbishop Bergan 0

Bayard 9, Southern Valley 7

Beatrice 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Bishop Neumann 47, Milford-Dorchester 7

Blair 76, Nebraska City 7

Broken Bow 27, Grand Island Central Catholic 7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Axtell 0

Burwell 60, Amherst 6

Centennial 48, Malcolm 6

Central City 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Central Valley 36, Anselmo-Merna 20

Chase County 39, Kimball 0

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Omaha Nation 6

Cody-Kilgore 46, Fleming, Colo. 44

Columbus 35, Norris 21

Columbus Lakeview 28, O’Neill 17

Creighton 50, West Holt 37

Crete 35, Plattsmouth 7

Crofton 41, Twin River 0

Deshler 73, Elwood 48

Diller-Odell 38, Thayer Central 6

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Tekamah-Herman 14

Douglas County West 58, Conestoga 20

Dundy County-Stratton 64, Cambridge 24

East Butler 48, Johnson-Brock 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Clearwater/Orchard 0

Elkhorn South 61, Ralston 2

Fairbury 38, Auburn 20

Falls City 31, Lincoln Christian 21

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Parkview Christian 14

Freeman 49, Fillmore Central 20

Fremont 41, Omaha Benson 18

Fullerton 54, Wausa 12

Gering 22, Chadron 14

Giltner 54, Osceola 44

Gordon/Rushville 63, Bennett County, S.D. 0

Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 17

Grand Island Northwest 49, Lexington 14

Gretna 59, Omaha Roncalli 14

Guardian Angels 28, Nebraska City Lourdes 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wisner-Pilger 0

Hartington-Newcastle 28, Winnebago 6

Harvard 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 21

Hay Springs 49, Arthur County 36

Heartland 38, Nebraska Christian 26

Hemingford 22, Overton 12

High Plains Community 62, Tri County 48

Homer 39, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Hyannis 74, South Platte 12

Johnson County Central 35, Southern 12

Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lawrence-Nelson 40, Friend 0

Lincoln High 63, Omaha Bryan 14

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 40

Lincoln Pius X 59, Papillion-LaVista 41

Logan View 43, Stanton 14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. McPherson County, forfeit

McCook 57, Alliance 7

Mead 28, Cedar Bluffs 26

Medicine Valley 58, Brady 20

Meridian 30, Exeter/Milligan 0

Millard South 41, Bellevue East 0

Minatare def. Banner County, forfeit

Mitchell 35, Bridgeport 12

Morrill 34, Leyton 0

Mullen 64, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Nebraska Lutheran 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8

Norfolk 38, Lincoln North Star 37

Norfolk Catholic 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

North Bend Central 25, Madison 0

North Platte 38, Omaha Central 23

North Platte St. Patrick’s 24, Wood River 20

Ogallala 20, Cozad 19

Omaha Burke 64, Omaha South 7

Omaha Concordia 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Omaha North 49, Lincoln Southeast 28

Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Elkhorn 3

Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Northwest 0

Ord 21, Gothenburg 20

Palmer 44, Ravenna 8

Palmyra 26, Elmwood-Murdock 15

Papillion-LaVista South 17, Lincoln Southwest 14

Pawnee City 44, Weeping Water 0

Pierce 42, Arlington 24

Platteview 43, South Sioux City 6

Ponca 28, Oakland-Craig 20

Randolph 36, Osmond 0

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Scottsbluff 34, Aurora 28

Sedgwick County, Colo. 33, Perkins County 28

Seward 55, Schuyler 7

Sidney 14, Hastings 13

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 12

Sioux County 72, Potter-Dix 30

South Loup 56, Sutherland 14

Spalding Academy 72, Hampton 6

St. Edward 75, Elba 26

St. Paul 28, Gibbon 0

Sutton 64, Sandy Creek 7

Syracuse 6, Raymond Central 0

Thedford 50, Litchfield 28

Twin Loup 56, North Central 26

Wahoo 58, Louisville 0

Wakefield 46, Pender 16

Walthill def. Santee, forfeit

Waverly 18, Bennington 0

Wayne 47, David City 7

West Point-Beemer 41, Fort Calhoun 15

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Shelby/Rising City 0

Winner, S.D. 24, Valentine 12

Winside 56, Scribner-Snyder 34

York 33, Holdrege 7

Yutan def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Centura vs. Hershey, ppd. to Sep 16th.

Pleasanton vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Shelton vs. Loomis, ppd. to Oct 14th.

