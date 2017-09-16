High School Football-Sept.15

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 41, Minden 6
Allen 46, Elkhorn Valley 20
Aquinas 17, Columbus Scotus 16
Arapahoe 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
Arcadia-Loup City 66, Cross County 13
Battle Creek 27, Archbishop Bergan 0
Bayard 9, Southern Valley 7
Beatrice 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Bishop Neumann 47, Milford-Dorchester 7
Blair 76, Nebraska City 7
Broken Bow 27, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Axtell 0
Burwell 60, Amherst 6
Centennial 48, Malcolm 6
Central City 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Central Valley 36, Anselmo-Merna 20
Chase County 39, Kimball 0
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Omaha Nation 6
Cody-Kilgore 46, Fleming, Colo. 44
Columbus 35, Norris 21
Columbus Lakeview 28, O’Neill 17
Creighton 50, West Holt 37
Crete 35, Plattsmouth 7
Crofton 41, Twin River 0
Deshler 73, Elwood 48
Diller-Odell 38, Thayer Central 6
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Tekamah-Herman 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Tekamah-Herman 14
Douglas County West 58, Conestoga 20
Dundy County-Stratton 64, Cambridge 24
East Butler 48, Johnson-Brock 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Clearwater/Orchard 0
Elkhorn South 61, Ralston 2
Fairbury 38, Auburn 20
Falls City 31, Lincoln Christian 21
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Parkview Christian 14
Freeman 49, Fillmore Central 20
Fremont 41, Omaha Benson 18
Fullerton 54, Wausa 12
Gering 22, Chadron 14
Giltner 54, Osceola 44
Gordon/Rushville 63, Bennett County, S.D. 0
Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 17
Grand Island Northwest 49, Lexington 14
Gretna 59, Omaha Roncalli 14
Guardian Angels 28, Nebraska City Lourdes 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wisner-Pilger 0
Hartington-Newcastle 28, Winnebago 6
Harvard 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 21
Hay Springs 49, Arthur County 36
Heartland 38, Nebraska Christian 26
Hemingford 22, Overton 12
High Plains Community 62, Tri County 48
Homer 39, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Hyannis 74, South Platte 12
Johnson County Central 35, Southern 12
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lawrence-Nelson 40, Friend 0
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Bryan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 40
Lincoln Pius X 59, Papillion-LaVista 41
Logan View 43, Stanton 14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. McPherson County, forfeit
McCook 57, Alliance 7
Mead 28, Cedar Bluffs 26
Medicine Valley 58, Brady 20
Meridian 30, Exeter/Milligan 0
Millard South 41, Bellevue East 0
Minatare def. Banner County, forfeit
Mitchell 35, Bridgeport 12
Morrill 34, Leyton 0
Mullen 64, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Nebraska Lutheran 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8
Norfolk 38, Lincoln North Star 37
Norfolk Catholic 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
North Bend Central 25, Madison 0
North Platte 38, Omaha Central 23
North Platte St. Patrick’s 24, Wood River 20
Ogallala 20, Cozad 19
Omaha Burke 64, Omaha South 7
Omaha Concordia 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Omaha North 49, Lincoln Southeast 28
Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Elkhorn 3
Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Northwest 0
Ord 21, Gothenburg 20
Palmer 44, Ravenna 8
Palmyra 26, Elmwood-Murdock 15
Papillion-LaVista South 17, Lincoln Southwest 14
Pawnee City 44, Weeping Water 0
Pierce 42, Arlington 24
Platteview 43, South Sioux City 6
Ponca 28, Oakland-Craig 20
Randolph 36, Osmond 0
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Scottsbluff 34, Aurora 28
Sedgwick County, Colo. 33, Perkins County 28
Seward 55, Schuyler 7
Sidney 14, Hastings 13
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 12
Sioux County 72, Potter-Dix 30
South Loup 56, Sutherland 14
Spalding Academy 72, Hampton 6
St. Edward 75, Elba 26
St. Paul 28, Gibbon 0
Sutton 64, Sandy Creek 7
Syracuse 6, Raymond Central 0
Thedford 50, Litchfield 28
Twin Loup 56, North Central 26
Wahoo 58, Louisville 0
Wakefield 46, Pender 16
Walthill def. Santee, forfeit
Waverly 18, Bennington 0
Wayne 47, David City 7
West Point-Beemer 41, Fort Calhoun 15
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Shelby/Rising City 0
Winner, S.D. 24, Valentine 12
Winside 56, Scribner-Snyder 34
York 33, Holdrege 7
Yutan def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Centura vs. Hershey, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Pleasanton vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Shelton vs. Loomis, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Leave a Reply