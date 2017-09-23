Panhandle Post

High School Football Scores-Sept. 22

PREP FOOTBALL

Aquinas 39, Bishop Neumann 14

Arapahoe 52, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Arcadia-Loup City 30, St. Paul 8

Archbishop Bergan 53, Wisner-Pilger 0

Arlington 28, Louisville 3

Auburn 52, Falls City 7

Aurora 57, Gering 20

Beatrice 20, Omaha Roncalli 14, OT

Bellevue West 48, Norfolk 7

Bennington 36, Plattsmouth 0

Bloomfield 76, Elkhorn Valley 8

Blue Hill 57, Axtell 30

Boone Central/Newman Grove 35, Columbus Lakeview 0

Boys Town 45, Fort Calhoun 6

Bridgeport 24, Bayard 23

Broken Bow 51, Minden 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Pawnee City 0

Burwell 38, CWC-Ewing 20

Cambridge 62, Bertrand 30

Centennial 48, Fillmore Central 7

Central City 56, Centura 6

Chadron 30, Gothenburg 7

Clearwater/Orchard 46, Ainsworth 0

Cody-Kilgore 37, Hyannis 34

Columbus 34, Ralston 0

Creighton 54, Hartington-Newcastle 0

Diller-Odell 38, Johnson-Brock 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Sandy Creek 8

East Butler 28, Clarkson/Leigh 8

Elkhorn 21, Crete 18

Elkhorn Mount Michael 35, Schuyler 14

Elkhorn South 52, Blair 0

Elm Creek 66, Ravenna 12

Elwood 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Fairbury 54, Lincoln Christian 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Mead 0

Freeman 27, Johnson County Central 6

Friend 48, Exeter/Milligan 0

Fullerton 54, Scribner-Snyder 6

Gibbon 41, Southern Valley 6

Gordon/Rushville 40, Mitchell 28

Gretna 24, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Guardian Angels 62, Omaha Nation 8

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Battle Creek 6

Harvard 32, Deshler 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Wood River 16

Hay Springs def. Banner County, forfeit

Heartland 56, McCool Junction 26

Hemingford 36, Perkins County 32

Hershey 35, Kimball 0

Holdrege 26, Sidney 23

Howells/Dodge 46, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Kearney 61, Fremont 16

Kearney Catholic 26, Cozad 14

Kenesaw 77, Thayer Central 18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 36

Lexington 50, Alliance 19

Lincoln High 54, North Platte 14

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Malcolm 7

Lincoln North Star 35, Omaha South 0

Lincoln Pius X 35, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 14

Logan View 42, Tekamah-Herman 20

Loomis 24, Eustis-Farnam 22

Lutheran High Northeast 49, Stanton 6

Medicine Valley 50, Alma 14

Meridian 54, Sterling 36

Milford-Dorchester 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34

Millard North 55, Omaha Benson 6

Millard South 35, Lincoln Southeast 27

Minatare 56, Potter-Dix 13

Mullen 56, Garden County 32

Nebraska Christian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 28

Norris 42, Platteview 14

North Central 48, Osmond 8

Oakland-Craig 28, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20

Ogallala 28, Chase County 20

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 44, Palmyra 0

Omaha Burke 47, Omaha Northwest 8

Omaha Concordia 42, Douglas County West 25

Omaha Gross Catholic 52, South Sioux City 6

Omaha North 26, Grand Island 20

Omaha Westside 63, Omaha Central 7

Ord 21, Adams Central 20

Osceola 54, Cedar Bluffs 8

Overton 48, Amherst 6

Palmer 59, High Plains Community 10

Parkview Christian 56, Weeping Water 0

Paxton 58, Crawford 30

Pender 46, Homer 40

Pleasanton 51, Central Valley 22

Ponca 42, Crofton 0

Randolph 44, Winside 14

Riverside 84, Elba 0

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Brady 42

Scottsbluff 34, Grand Island Northwest 27

Seward 35, Hastings 0

Silver Lake def. McPherson County, forfeit

Sioux County 74, South Platte 39

Southern 15, Raymond Central 9

Southwest 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50, OT

St. Edward 48, Santee 7

Superior 56, Franklin 15

Sutton 44, Shelby/Rising City 0

Syracuse 46, Conestoga 9

Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, forfeit

Twin River 14, Cross County 12

Valentine 12, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6

Wahoo 63, David City 0

Wakefield 58, Plainview 12

Wallace 62, Hitchcock County 12

Walthill 57, Hampton 40

Wausa 48, Emerson-Hubbard 22

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 0

Wayne 48, Madison 6

West Holt 50, Boyd County 14

West Point-Beemer 41, O’Neill 21

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 6

Wynot 62, Allen 12

York 20, McCook 7

Yutan 44, Elmwood-Murdock 19

