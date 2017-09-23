High School Football Scores-Sept. 22

PREP FOOTBALL
Aquinas 39, Bishop Neumann 14
Arapahoe 52, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Arcadia-Loup City 30, St. Paul 8
Archbishop Bergan 53, Wisner-Pilger 0
Arlington 28, Louisville 3
Auburn 52, Falls City 7
Aurora 57, Gering 20
Beatrice 20, Omaha Roncalli 14, OT
Bellevue West 48, Norfolk 7
Bennington 36, Plattsmouth 0
Bloomfield 76, Elkhorn Valley 8
Blue Hill 57, Axtell 30
Boone Central/Newman Grove 35, Columbus Lakeview 0
Boys Town 45, Fort Calhoun 6
Bridgeport 24, Bayard 23
Broken Bow 51, Minden 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Pawnee City 0
Burwell 38, CWC-Ewing 20
Cambridge 62, Bertrand 30
Centennial 48, Fillmore Central 7
Central City 56, Centura 6
Chadron 30, Gothenburg 7
Clearwater/Orchard 46, Ainsworth 0
Cody-Kilgore 37, Hyannis 34
Columbus 34, Ralston 0
Creighton 54, Hartington-Newcastle 0
Diller-Odell 38, Johnson-Brock 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Sandy Creek 8
East Butler 28, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Elkhorn 21, Crete 18
Elkhorn Mount Michael 35, Schuyler 14
Elkhorn South 52, Blair 0
Elm Creek 66, Ravenna 12
Elwood 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Fairbury 54, Lincoln Christian 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Mead 0
Freeman 27, Johnson County Central 6
Friend 48, Exeter/Milligan 0
Fullerton 54, Scribner-Snyder 6
Gibbon 41, Southern Valley 6
Gordon/Rushville 40, Mitchell 28
Gretna 24, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Guardian Angels 62, Omaha Nation 8
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Battle Creek 6
Harvard 32, Deshler 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Wood River 16
Hay Springs def. Banner County, forfeit
Heartland 56, McCool Junction 26
Hemingford 36, Perkins County 32
Hershey 35, Kimball 0
Holdrege 26, Sidney 23
Howells/Dodge 46, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
Kearney 61, Fremont 16
Kearney Catholic 26, Cozad 14
Kenesaw 77, Thayer Central 18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 36
Lexington 50, Alliance 19
Lincoln High 54, North Platte 14
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Malcolm 7
Lincoln North Star 35, Omaha South 0
Lincoln Pius X 35, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 14
Logan View 42, Tekamah-Herman 20
Loomis 24, Eustis-Farnam 22
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Stanton 6
Medicine Valley 50, Alma 14
Meridian 54, Sterling 36
Milford-Dorchester 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34
Millard North 55, Omaha Benson 6
Millard South 35, Lincoln Southeast 27
Minatare 56, Potter-Dix 13
Mullen 56, Garden County 32
Nebraska Christian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 28
Norris 42, Platteview 14
North Central 48, Osmond 8
Oakland-Craig 28, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20
Ogallala 28, Chase County 20
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 44, Palmyra 0
Omaha Burke 47, Omaha Northwest 8
Omaha Concordia 42, Douglas County West 25
Omaha Gross Catholic 52, South Sioux City 6
Omaha North 26, Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 63, Omaha Central 7
Ord 21, Adams Central 20
Osceola 54, Cedar Bluffs 8
Overton 48, Amherst 6
Palmer 59, High Plains Community 10
Parkview Christian 56, Weeping Water 0
Paxton 58, Crawford 30
Pender 46, Homer 40
Pleasanton 51, Central Valley 22
Ponca 42, Crofton 0
Randolph 44, Winside 14
Riverside 84, Elba 0
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Brady 42
Scottsbluff 34, Grand Island Northwest 27
Seward 35, Hastings 0
Silver Lake def. McPherson County, forfeit
Sioux County 74, South Platte 39
Southern 15, Raymond Central 9
Southwest 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50, OT
St. Edward 48, Santee 7
Superior 56, Franklin 15
Sutton 44, Shelby/Rising City 0
Syracuse 46, Conestoga 9
Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, forfeit
Twin River 14, Cross County 12
Valentine 12, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6
Wahoo 63, David City 0
Wakefield 58, Plainview 12
Wallace 62, Hitchcock County 12
Walthill 57, Hampton 40
Wausa 48, Emerson-Hubbard 22
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 0
Wayne 48, Madison 6
West Holt 50, Boyd County 14
West Point-Beemer 41, O’Neill 21
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 6
Wynot 62, Allen 12
York 20, McCook 7
Yutan 44, Elmwood-Murdock 19
