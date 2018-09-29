High School Football Scoreboard & District Standings – Week 6

High School Football Scoreboard – Week 6 Friday, September 28
- Arthur County 38, South Platte 37
- Bayard 64, Morrill 26
- Chadron 34, Ogallala 20
- Cody-Kilgore 40, Crawford 36
- Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 27
- Garden County 40, Paxton 0
- Hay Springs 39, Minatare 0
- Hemingford 34, Sutherland 28
- Hot Springs, SD 16, Spearfish, SD 0
- Hyannis 50, Sioux County 24
- Kimball 60, Perkins County 42
- Lexington 42, Gering 7
- Leyton/Banner County at Wallace – Forfeit, Wallace Not Enough Players
- McCook 44, Alliance 7
- Mitchell 35, Chase County 32
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Bridgeport 7
- Scottsbluff 53, Sidney 3
- Valentine 55, Gordon-Rushville 20
District Standings
District B-4:
- McCook (6-0, 2-0), 44.0000
- Scottsbluff (6-0, 1-0), 42.8333
- Alliance (3-3, 0-1), 38.0000
- Lexington (2-4, 1-1), 36.6667
- Gering (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000
District C-1 8:
- Ogallala (4-2, 1-1), 39.3333
- Mitchell (4-2, 1-1), 38.3333
- Sidney (3-3, 0-1), 37.8333
- Chadron (3-3, 2-0), 37.3333
- Chase County (2-4, 0-1), 36.5000
District C2-7:
- North Platte St. Patrick’s (3-3, 2-0), 37.3333
- Hershey (2-4, 1-1), 36.6667
- Southern Valley (2-4, 1-1), 35.1667
- Bridgeport (1-5, 0-1), 34.0000
- Gordon-Rushville (1-5, 0-1), 33.6667
District D1-10:
- Hemingford (2-3, 2-0), 40.8000
- Sutherland (3-2, 1-1), 39.2000
- Kimball (2-3, 1-1), 37.8000
- Bayard (2-3, 1-1), 37.8000
- Perkins County (1-4, 0-2), 35.4000
- Morrill (2-3, 1-1), 34.8000
District D2-9:
- Wauneta-Palisade (5-0, 1-0), 45.8000
- Garden County (4-1, 2-0), 42.4000
- Paxton (0-5, 0-2), 36.4000
- Leyton/Banner County (1-4, 1-1), 36.2000
- Wallace (0-5, 0-1), 33.000
District D6- 5:
- Minatare (4-1, 1-0), 41.6000
- Creek Valley (3-3, 2-0), 39.8333
- South Platte (1-4, 0-2), 37.4000
- Arthur County (2-3, 1-1), 36.8000
- Potter-Dix (1-4, 0-1), 36.4000
District D6-6:
- Hay Springs (5-0, 1-0), 44.0000
- Hyannis (5-0, 1-0), 42.0000
- Cody-Kilgore (3-2, 1-1), 41.2000
- Sioux County (1-4, 1-1), 36.4000
- Crawford (2-3, 0-2), 35.8000
(Source: NSAA)
