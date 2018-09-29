Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Football Scoreboard & District Standings – Week 6

by Leave a Comment

High School Football Scoreboard – Week 6 Friday, September 28

  • Arthur County 38, South Platte 37
  • Bayard 64, Morrill 26
  • Chadron 34, Ogallala 20
  • Cody-Kilgore 40, Crawford 36
  • Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 27
  • Garden County 40, Paxton 0
  • Hay Springs 39, Minatare 0
  • Hemingford 34, Sutherland 28
  • Hot Springs, SD 16, Spearfish, SD 0
  • Hyannis 50, Sioux County 24
  • Kimball 60, Perkins County 42
  • Lexington 42, Gering 7
  • Leyton/Banner County at Wallace – Forfeit, Wallace Not Enough Players
  • McCook 44, Alliance 7
  • Mitchell 35, Chase County 32
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Bridgeport 7
  • Scottsbluff 53, Sidney 3
  • Valentine 55, Gordon-Rushville 20

District Standings

District B-4:

  • McCook (6-0, 2-0), 44.0000
  • Scottsbluff (6-0, 1-0), 42.8333
  • Alliance (3-3, 0-1), 38.0000
  • Lexington (2-4, 1-1), 36.6667
  • Gering (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000

District C-1 8:

  • Ogallala (4-2, 1-1), 39.3333
  • Mitchell (4-2, 1-1), 38.3333
  • Sidney (3-3, 0-1), 37.8333
  • Chadron (3-3, 2-0), 37.3333
  • Chase County (2-4, 0-1), 36.5000

District C2-7:

  • North Platte St. Patrick’s (3-3, 2-0), 37.3333
  • Hershey (2-4, 1-1), 36.6667
  • Southern Valley (2-4, 1-1), 35.1667
  • Bridgeport (1-5, 0-1), 34.0000
  • Gordon-Rushville (1-5, 0-1), 33.6667

District D1-10:

  • Hemingford (2-3, 2-0), 40.8000
  • Sutherland (3-2, 1-1), 39.2000
  • Kimball (2-3, 1-1), 37.8000
  • Bayard (2-3, 1-1), 37.8000
  • Perkins County (1-4, 0-2), 35.4000
  • Morrill (2-3, 1-1), 34.8000

District D2-9:

  • Wauneta-Palisade (5-0, 1-0), 45.8000
  • Garden County (4-1, 2-0), 42.4000
  • Paxton (0-5, 0-2), 36.4000
  • Leyton/Banner County (1-4, 1-1), 36.2000
  • Wallace (0-5, 0-1), 33.000

District D6- 5:

  • Minatare (4-1, 1-0), 41.6000
  • Creek Valley (3-3, 2-0), 39.8333
  • South Platte (1-4, 0-2), 37.4000
  • Arthur County (2-3, 1-1), 36.8000
  • Potter-Dix (1-4, 0-1), 36.4000

District D6-6:

  • Hay Springs (5-0, 1-0), 44.0000
  • Hyannis (5-0, 1-0), 42.0000
  • Cody-Kilgore (3-2, 1-1), 41.2000
  • Sioux County (1-4, 1-1), 36.4000
  • Crawford (2-3, 0-2), 35.8000

(Source: NSAA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *