High School Football Schedule – Week 6 Friday, September 28

  • Chase County at Mitchell
  • Cody-Kilgore at Crawford
  • Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
  • Hyannis at Sioux County
  • Lexington at Gering
  • Leyton/Banner County at Wallace – Canceled, Wallace Not Enough Players
  • McCook at Alliance – KCOW AM 1400, 92.5 FM – 7:00
  • Minatare at Hay Springs
  • Morrill at Bayard
  • North Platte St. Pat’s at Bridgeport
  • Ogallala at Chadron
  • Paxton at Garden County
  • Perkins County at Kimball
  • Sidney at Scottsbluff
  • South Platte at Arthur County
  • Sutherland at Hemingford – KAAQ FM 105.9 – 2:00
  • Valentine at Gordon/Rushville

